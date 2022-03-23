Dalby, Wendland and Co. named top Colorado accounting firm
Dalby, Wendland and Co., an accounting firm with offices in Montrose, Grand Junction, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Telluride, has been named the top accounting firm in Colorado by ColoradoBiz magazine.
“Our firm founders, Walt Dalby and Wes Wendland, set the bar early on for the best client service and highest of technical expertise. As we grow, we continue to push the bar to help our clients and communities be successful. It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Colorado Accounting Firm. We are proud of our team members, clients, and communities,” DWC CEO Chris West said in a news release.
The honor is the latest for DWC, which, in 2021, was named a top 200 private company in Colorado.
Five Western Slope nonprofits chosen for capacity building program
Aspen Strong, Counseling and Education Center (Grand Junction), Raising a Reader Aspen to Parachute, SpeakUp ReachOut (Eagle) and the Western Slope Conservation Center (Paonia) have been selected for the Western Slope Capacity Building Program.
The program is part of the Rural Action Networks and was developed by the Western Slope Regional Leadership Committee (RLC).
“We decided to create this capacity building opportunity in the interim between Rural Philanthropy Days conferences because we really wanted to provide a different and powerful opportunity for organizations to participate in a transformational change process,” Western Slope RLC Chair Jeff Corn said.
The Rurac Action Network Community Resource Center convenes community leaders, nonprofits and grantors to develop rural leadership and increase philanthropy with nonprofits needs to support Colorado communities.
The five nonprofits were selected based on their need for the program, readiness and ability to create in impact on the community.
