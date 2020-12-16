Montrose financial advisors receive Spirit of Caring Award
Trevor Harrison and Cindy Burris, a pair of local financial advisors with Edward Jones — a financial services firm — in Montrose received the firm’s Spirit of Caring Award, which recognizes “the values, culture and spirit of giving back.”
“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” said Harrison on receiving the award. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”
Harrison was one of 295 — in a firm with more than 19,000 financial advisors — to receive the award, the company said.
A news release from the firm said the Montrose branch is one of the firm’s leaders and an example of what advisors at a branch can accomplish.
“They have demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back to their clients, community, other financial advisors, branch teams and their regional network,” the company said in the release.
Mayfly Outdoors named a Civic 50 Colorado honoree
Mayfly Outdoors was named to The Civic 50, a list of 50 Colorado honorees that recognizes the most community-minded companies each year.
The organizations are selected, by an annual survey, based on four dimensions of the Colorado community engagement program: investment, integration, impact and institutionalization.
“Montrose is really important to us, and our goal is to make it a better place,’’ said David Dragoo, Mayfly’s founder, in a statement.
The Civic 50 measures how a companies’ engagement program supports business interests, community engagement through policies and incentives and how it measures social and business outputs, as well as outcomes of the engagement program.
Dragoo added the company is “currently partnering with the City of Montrose and the Montrose community to restore and enhance nearly 1.5 mi. of the Uncompahgre River, which includes the installation of nearly 2.25 mi. of new river trails for families and outdoor enthusiasts, including over 40 acres of open space enhancement and wildlife preservation.”
Mayfly, as a Certified B Corporation, commits to using business for the good of the community. The company also supports several engineering and manufacturing jobs, Dragoo said.
Deadline approaching to get $4,000 state EV tax credit
Locals and people across the state interested in buying an electric vehicle (EV) have a chance to qualify for state tax credit.
Clean Energy Economy for the Region, a local nonprofit, said Colorado residents have until Dec. 31 to qualify for a $4,000 state tax credit. The income tax credit, on a purchase of a plug-in hybrid or all electric vehicle, will drop to $2,500 in 2021, and the credit for leasing an EV will drop to $1,500, which currently is at $2,000.
The state tax credit applies to all models. Those who purchase will receive the $4,000 no matter what their tax situation stands.
Also, new EV owners may have a chance to claim a federal income tax credit totaling $7,500, though this will depend on vehicle model and tax liability on behalf of the consumer.
For more information, visit garfieldcleanenergy.org/buyinganEV.
