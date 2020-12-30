Colorado Yurt Company hires Colorado native
Colorado Yurt Company announced the hiring of Garrett Walker as director of sales on Monday. Walker will lead the sales and marketing teams as the company places focus on consumer connections to the outdoors and strategic growth opportunity.
“Garrett is an incredible addition to our team. He will lead us into a new era, as we position ourselves to meet the growing demand for quality, innovative outdoor structures for customers around the globe,” said John Gibson, owner and CEO of Colorado Yurt Company, in a press release.
Walker comes with extensive sales and management experience, recently as CEO of Teilhaber Manufacturing. He also held positions at Otterbox, in sales and marketing.
Loan program for small businesses to roll out in Colorado next month
The CLIMBER Loan Fund Program, which offers $250 million in loans for small businesses in Colorado that have between five and 100 employees, will kick off next month to provide financial relief during the pandemic.
The program, created by House Bill 1006, will be administered by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority. Of the $250 million, $50 million will come from the state and $200 million from donors.
Businesses will be able to apply for a loan ranging from $30,000 and $500,000.
The roll out of the program is expected to start in early January.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.