Western Slope animal shelter to open a location in Delta, provide sheltering services to stray and impounded pets
The Roice-Hurst Humane Society, a nonprofit animal shelter and resource center on the Western Slope, has partnered with the City of Delta and Delta County to provide animal control sheltering services for impounded and stray pets, RHHS announced in a press release.
The shelter will house stray dogs, pets involved in legal cases (on evidence holds) and dogs and cats impounded for bite quarantine. The shelter will provide food and other pet supplies to qualifying residents through a small pet pantry.
“Roice-Hurst is an amazing and well established organization that has been dedicated to the wellbeing of animals throughout the Western Slope for years,” Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said in a statement. “I have no doubt that the citizens of Delta will be impressed and excited by the professionalism that Roice-Hurst Humane Society brings to our community.”
“We are very excited to be in Delta and are looking forward to getting to know our Delta neighbors and their pets” Anna Stout, CEO of RHHS, said in a statement. “It has been such a smooth and collaborative process to work with Delta city and county officials to get this place up and running and design systems that will get stray pets off the street and in a safe place and reunite them with their families as quickly as possible.”
The grand opening of RHHS’ Delta location is on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. RHHS staff will give tours of the facility, with masks required and social distancing measures in place.
SBA and lenders taking steps to improve the Paycheck Protection Program
To help small businesses continue to preserve and recover during the pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration is taking more steps to improve the Paycheck Protection Program, including increasing equitable access to underserved small businesses and promoting rapid and efficient distribution of funds.
This comes as the SBA hit a milestone, approving $103 billion of PPP funds to more than 1.4 million small businesses (28% of businesses in this round that received funding are in rural communities).
SBA is also making good on its commitment to improve speed to resolve data mismatches and eligibility concerns. Addressing the steps will help small businesses more time to access PPP funds.
The SBA is also prioritizing the “smallest of small businesses,” as the latest round of PPP funding had a nearly 30% share for businesses in rural communities. For businesses with fewer than 10 employees, the share of funding is nearly 60%.
“The SBA is a frontline agency working to create an inclusive economy, focused on reaching women-owned, minority-owned, low- and moderate-income, rural, and other underserved communities in meaningful ways. While reported data illustrates we have made real strides in ensuring these funds are reaching underserved communities, we believe we can still do better,” SBA Senior Advisor Michael Roth said in a press release. “The important policy changes we are announcing further ensure inclusivity and integrity by increasing access and much-needed aid to Main Street businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and help families build wealth.”
Access window granted for Colorado businesses with fewer than 20 employees
A 14-day priority access window will be given to Colorado’s small businesses with fewer than 20 employees to apply for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, beginning Feb. 24.
Colorado accounts for approximately two percent of all domestic small businesses, and so far this year, small businesses in Colorado have received more than $2.8 billion of round three PPP loans.
“98 percent of Colorado’s businesses are small businesses and, statistically, 89 percent of all small businesses have fewer than 20 employees,” said OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey in a release. “This priority window is a tremendous opportunity for our Colorado small businesses and entities such as contractors, beauticians and independent retailers who file individually to gain priority access to the Payroll Paycheck Program loans they need.”
The priority access window closes March 9. The PPP loans can be converted into grants if recipients who are eligible use the funds to pay its workers.
For more information, visit oedit.colorado.gov/covid19#ppp.
