Optimism grows among Colorado business leaders for Q2 of 2021
The second quarter of 2021 is seeing more and more optimism from business leaders in Colorado, according to a recent report from University of Colorado’s Leeds Business Confidence Index. (The index collects expectations for the state economy, profits, industry sales and other items among Colorado business leaders.)
According to the report, released on Monday, the optimism largely comes from distribution of the vaccine and business owners able to potentially experience a more authentic reopening. Confidence in Q1 remains below average, though, and is unchanged when compared to Q4 of 2020.
But looking forward to Q2 of 2021, business leaders across the state expect significant growth among all six components of the index. Short-term in Q1, it’s expected that the national and state economy, along with profits and industry sales, on an annual scale will experience below average returns, sitting at 47.9 LBI (50 is the average).
Regarding the state economy, 61.1% of respondents to the survey say it will stay neutral-to-positive for Q1 of 2021, compared to 38.4% who expect slow growth.
Businesses are set to continue receiving support after Colorado lawmakers in early December wrapped a special session, gathering around $300 million to help businesses, schools and individuals.
Small businesses in particular were allocated $57 million, with priority going to counties with heavier restrictions, minority-owned businesses and art organizations.
HUB at Montrose Crossing planning commission meeting at 5 p.m.
The City of Montrose Planning Commission will review the sketch plan today for the HUB at Montrose Crossing at 5 p.m. via a virtual video conference. Located in the southwestern area of Montrose next to Cobble Drive and Chipeta Drive, the 35-acre multi-family and senior living proposed development has been met with criticism from Cobble Creek and Spruce Point residents.
More than 400 have signed a petition opposing the project and around 100 letters and emails have been sent to the planning commission.
During the meeting, its expected planning commission members will review and discuss the sketch plan application for the proposed project. Matt Miles, the applicant for the project, has chosen to move forward with a planned development process. This course allows for flexibility and encourages development of tracts of land, so far as its in line with the overall plan of development.
Annexed in 2018, 32 acres were zoned as R-3A Medium High Density (meaning multi-family housing is allowed), with the other three acres (in the southwest corner of the area) zoned as B-4 Neighborhood Shopping District.
Also, the 11. p.m. rule will be enforced, meaning if the planning commission hasn’t yet voted on the item prior to 11 p.m., the members may then vote to decide whether to vote on the item or continue the discussion in the next meeting.
The meeting is expected to have well over 100 participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.