Rotary District 5470 welcomes new operational manager
Rotary District 5470, which serves clubs in southern Colorado, welcomed Joey Boese as its new operational manager to the District on Monday. Boese has served as a Rotarian in the Black Canyon Rotary club in Montrose for many years.
“I heard someone say curiosity creates connection,” Boese said in a news release. “I truly believe this. I love learning about others, asking questions about daily routines, influential books, creating habits, etc. I look forward to Rotary gatherings because we are a group of active minded individuals who are stronger together, creating impact in our communities, and supporting each other as we grow. I’m excited to serve as operations manager to the District, to foster connections between Rotarians across our district, and to establish processes in support of the great work we do as Rotarians.”
Boese will be tasked with assisting the G-Line and District members with critical tasks and services with the goal of making the District better.
Boese was selected among nine candidates and demonstrated the “best skills, knowledge and attributes to fill this key role.”
Boese is a native of Ft. Garland and has experience as a higher education administrator.
Hematology physician added to Delta Hospital’s Grand Mesa Oncology, Hematology and Infusion Center
Delta County Memorial Hospital’s (DCMH) Grand Mesa Oncology, Hematology and Infusion Center welcomed Ann Hedderman, its newest physician, on Monday. Hedderman specializes in Hematology (study and treatment of blood diseases) and brings more than 20 years of experience, along with a background in rural healthcare.
“I really like the idea of working with patients who come from more rural areas,” Hedderman said in a news release. “When I was in Iowa I got to work in a small hospital as one of my rotations and I really liked that a lot. Just because someone lives in a small town doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to access quality health care.”
Hedderman attended the medical school at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and later practiced medicine in Indiana. She is from Upstate New York.
Hedderman is joining the Grand Mesa Oncology and Infusion Center team with Dr. Dorinda Rouch, a three-year DCMH team member.
“For me, working in this field is an incredible privilege,” Hedderman said. “To see what people can endure is sometimes mind blowing. My patients teach me about life and they inspire me. Throughout my career I have remained amazed at the people I meet because they’ve taught me so much through how they’ve dealt with their disease. I have this philosophy that everyone has a story to tell, and it’s just getting at what their story is.”
Hedderman is accepting new clients. To make an appointment, please call 970-399-2895 or visit deltahospital.org/grand-mesa-oncology-and-infusion.
