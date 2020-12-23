State employees will receive paid family medical leave starting in January
Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday state employees who have worked for the state for at least 12 months will be eligible for up to two weeks of paid family medical leave, starting in January.
This is the first time the benefit will exist for state employees, and will allow them 80 hours to recover from an illness, care for a loved one or welcome a new child into the home.
“One of the core values of my administration is supporting families. That is why I have championed lowering the cost of healthcare with programs like reinsurance, free full day kindergarten and expanding access to preschool. It is also why many of my senior and cabinet level positions are held by women, many of whom are parenting young children,” said Polis in a news release. “I am proud to say that paid leave will now be a reality for state employees, many of whom have worked day and night during this past year to ensure that we can save the lives of Coloradans and come out stronger from this public health crisis.”
Funding for the program will come from the Group Benefits Plan Reserve Fund, which has enough funds to support and fund the program through 2021. (The fund, with decreased medical utilization due to the pandemic, has leftover funding, the governor’s office said.
In November, Colorado voters approved a paid family and medical leave program, eligible for up to 12 weeks, but it doesn’t begin until 2024.
Stimulus bill expected to assist renters, housing providers in Colorado
The $900 billion stimulus package negotiated by Congress this past weekend is expected to help renters and homeowners in Colorado with additional financial assistance.
According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rent relief will make up $25 billion of the second bill, though both houses must still pass the bill.
“Today’s passage of additional federal resources for renters and rental housing providers offers some much-needed relief for all parties in the rental housing industry and, for that, we are grateful. That said, owners, operators and renters are facing increasing financial stress, which puts thousands of rental homes at risk when residents aren’t able to pay their rent. It is critical that we find ways to allow Coloradans to get back to work and to earn a living,” said Drew Hamrick, general counsel and senior VP of government affairs for the Colorado Apartment Association, in a statement.
The bill also extends the national eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021.
The $25 billion will be allocated across all states, though it’s unknown at this time how Colorado plans to use its funds.
