SBA reaches $200 billion regarding program for small businesses and nonprofits

Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration reached a milestone regarding the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, providing $200 billion in emergency funding to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses.

As of late January, 57,691 EIDL loans had been provided to Colorado small businesses, for a total of $3,280,791,056.

“Following the enactment of COVID-19 emergency legislation, the SBA has now provided more than 3.7 million small businesses employing more than 20 million people with $200 billion through the unprecedented COVID-19 EIDL loan program,” Acting Administrator Tami Perriello said in a statement. “SBA remains committed to helping small businesses recover from the unprecedented economic effects of COVID-19.”

The funding has helped organizations and businesses cover payroll and expenses, fixed debts and other payments that couldn’t be paid due to the pandemic.

The SBA encourages eligible small businesses to visit sba.gov/coronavirusrelief for more information about applying for funds or other economic program opportunities.

Southwest Airlines promotes Telluride destination

Southwest Airlines, in its effort to promote Telluride and inspire customers to visit, showcased the location with its Destination: Telluride content over the company’s social media channels.

Southwest partnered with Visit Telluride to create a Destination: Telluride video, which can be found here. The video follows skier and photographer Jason Hummel, who traveled on Southwest to Telluride. His trip was also highlighted on other Southwest social media channels.

The videos were very well received, according to Alyssa Foster, brand partnerships and entertainment PR at Southwest Airlines. A video profiling Hummel is also available on the Southwest Airlines YouTube page, which highlights Hummel’s journey to Montrose Regional Airport.

