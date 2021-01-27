Funding to improve private agricultural water products in Delta and Montrose remains active
The Delta Conservation District announced $500,000 of funding remains available to support planning and potential implementation of agricultural water improvement projects in the Lower Gunnison Basin, according to a news release.
The funding is available through a collaborative partnership between the Colorado River District and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“This partnership is designed to assist agriculturalists to become more productive and profitable while helping to achieve important natural resource stewardship goals,” said Dave Kanzer, deputy chief engineer of the River District, in the release.
Agricultural producers within the Bostwick Park, North Fork, Crawford and Uncompahgre Valley areas qualify and are encouraged to apply, and will be considered for full funding. Additional funding may be available after the completion of design review and approval processes, the release states.
Applications are open and will be accepted until Feb. 12. Contact the Delta Conservation District, located at 690 Industrial Blvd in Delta or by reaching 970-399-8194, to receive an application. The District welcomes Montrose County landowners to apply for funding opportunities.
The fund aims to approve engineering plans to improve irrigation systems and must address at least one natural resource concern — increased water availability, improved water quality, soil health or fish and wildlife habitat.
For more information, visit gunnisonriverbasin.org/projects/lower-gunnison-project.
SBA announces launch of Emerging Leaders initiative
The U.S. Small Business Administration, which has announced a number of initiatives the past few weeks to help small businesses, will launch the Emerging Leaders initiative, intended to help growing entrepreneurs find more growth in underserved markets.
“As small businesses are recovering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, SBA will continue to provide key resources to help businesses to grow even stronger and return to prosperity. Since its inception in 2008, Emerging Leaders has trained more than 4,000 small business owners, creating over 7,000 jobs, generating over $500 million in new financing, and securing over $4 billion in government contracts,” Allen Gutierrez, associate administrator of the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development, said in a news release.
The initiative offers free education and training to entrepreneurs/executives of small businesses, and provides a chance to work with experienced mentors, develop connections with peers and leaders in the financial community.
It also helps build sustainable businesses that promote economic development within a community, something Montrose County has witnessed over the past few months. With local entrepreneurs opening up businesses, especially downtown, it’s helped develop a wealth of jobs for people in the community.
Earlier this month, the SBA opened a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small lenders and businesses. The first round helped 5.2 million small businesses and kept 51 million Americans employed, the SBA said in a news release.
Local small business owners interested in learning more about the initiative and how to apply can visit www.sba.gov/emergingleaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.