Colorado West Land Trust and Black Canyon Regional Land Trust merge
Colorado West Land Trust and Black Canyon Regional Land Trust, in the mission to conserve lands across the Western Slope, merged on Sept. 30 to form Colorado West Land Trust. The organizations have worked closely over the past few years with efforts to protect landscapes in western Colorado.
“Our partnership has shown that we can best serve our community by banding together. With the economic stress and uncertainty of the pandemic, we determined that now is the time to merge the organizations as this will enhance our sustainability and the resiliency of land conservation work on the Western Slope,” Rob Bleiberg, executive director of Colorado West Land Trust, said in a press release.
Great Outdoors Colorado, as part of its Resilient Communities Program, issued a grant to Colorado West Land Trust to help cover the costs associated with the merger.
The merger, Colorado West Land Trust stated, will help strengthen land conservation in the region, and will allow the organization to better serve landowners.
Also, it’s expected there will be several challenges in the mission to protect Western Slope lands, so the merger should help the organization prepare and potentially thwart any efforts to halt its mission.
Colorado will offer $1 million to agriculture sector for COVID-19 relief
During a news briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said the agricultural sector in Colorado will receive access to $1 million in COVID-19 relief grants.
Agricultural producers have until Nov. 9 to apply and are eligible to receive $12,500 in grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Farmers and ranchers are often living on the margins, but we cannot afford to lose them,” Colorado Agricultural Commissioner Kate Greenberg said during the briefing, “.... this critical support from the governor will assist producers and processors in adjusting to the impacts of COVID-19. These funds will also help fill important gaps left out by federal aid, reaching producers of different scales and investing in local and regional processing and food distribution networks, which is much needed.”
Greenberg encouraged local residents and consumers to buy directly from farmers and ranchers while getting to know the local ag community.
The grants will be administered by the Independent Colorado Farm and Food Systems Respond and Rebuild Fund.
To apply, head to colorado.gov/ag.
