Greater Montrose Area Chamber of Commerce announces leadership positions
The board of directors for the Greater Montrose Area Chamber of Commerce, after announcing their formation in August, have announced leadership positions for the chamber. Tonya Maddox, CEO of Our Town Matters, will serve as president in the chamber’s inaugural year — Oct. 1, 2020 — Dec. 31, 2021.
Additional board leadership includes: Vice President/President Elect Sue Frank, TEI Rock Drills; Secretary Jaimee Carnes, Elderado Financial; Treasurer Casey Payne, River Valley Family Health Centers; and Membership Chair John Bullington, Rose Bowl.
The board also announced a Launch Year Membership Promotion of $300. The membership will last 15 months — Oct. 2020 — Dec. 2021.
For more information about the chamber, visit www.greatermontrosechamber.com.
SBA awards $700,000 to OEDIT to promote international exports for small businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) a $700,000 State Trade and Expansion Program (STEP) grant, aimed to promote international exports for small businesses.
The $700,000 awarded represents a 46% increase in funding for STEP funding from the state of Colorado.
“We are thrilled to receive an increased SBA award to help Colorado businesses access new markets. Support for our small businesses is needed now more than ever and these funds provide an invaluable tool to help more Colorado businesses expand their exporting activity,” said Betsy Markey, executive director of OEDIT, in a press release.
The funding from STEP helps small businesses across Colorado to conduct international sales trips, attend trade shows and develop international marketing campaigns.
In 2019, Colorado received $480,000 in STEP funding.
FirstBank commits $60 million to support affordable housing in Colorado
FirstBank announced a $60 million commitment to help mitigate the affordable housing crisis in Colorado. Habitat for Humanity and Impact Development Fund will receive $30 million as two organizations focused on preserving affordable homes and communities.
The bank will purchase $60 million in mortgages from both organizations, which will provide capital and help the organizations build more homes for low-income families.
“Colorado already had an affordable housing crisis, and then the pandemic hit. Unfortunately, the growing need for affordable housing options has only increased as we navigate through extraordinary times. We’re hopeful this commitment will put owning a home within reach for many Coloradans, and positively impact hundreds of deserving families across the state,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank.
The bank’s numerous contributions to Habitat for Humanity haven’t gone unnoticed, and have allowed Habitat in a number of communities to build and preserve homes.
“It has been a game changer. We have been able to triple our capacity in one year through Impact Development’s partnership. This fiscal year we will build and close 15 homes,” said Cheri Witt-Brown, executive director of Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity, in a press release.
