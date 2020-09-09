Mine Reclamation Conference adapts with virtual conference
Watershed groups around the San Juan Mountains have found common ground with company leaders who regularly attend the San Juan Mining and Reclamation Conference. Stakeholders from these mining communities will once again share the benefits of innovation and collaboration of the event with the 10th annual conference on Sept. 21, 22 and 23.
“This conference is a catalyst for innovative ideas and important collaborations between scientists, regulators and citizens in mining communities. When we had to pivot to a virtual platform this year, we realized we had to keep the heart of the conference intact, and create an online gathering that continued to spark the creativity and camaraderie of our diverse audience,” said Mountain Studies Institute Executive Director Marcie Bidwell, a member of the conference committee, in a release.
The program features two virtual morning sessions, two in-person field tours and an online happy hour.
Throughout the conference, panels will focus on adaptive capacity, discussions on how the mining and reclamation community can plan for success in an uncertain world and insight from presenters and panelists about approaches to adaptive management and risk assessment.
On Sept. 22 and 23, in-person field tours will be offered to conference registrants who are in the Ouray-Telluride area.
The 2020 conference theme is “Adaptive Capacity in Uncertain Times.”
“I’m excited about the keynote talk by Chris Caskey of Delta Brick & Climate. The company is a great example of entrepreneurship and rethinking the value of waste. He’s also a fun guy who is passionate about his work and sharing ideas,” Briana Greer of Solid Solution Geosciences, a regular conference attendee, said.
Poll shows Coloradans’ concerns over financial, economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic
According to the Colorado Health Foundation Poll, which surveyed 2,275 residents across the state and was conducted by the Colorado Health Foundation, one in five Coloradans say they are worried about feeding their family and 22 percent say they are in fear of losing their home.
The pandemic has threatened to widen income inequality, the poll shows. For those living on under $30,000, 42 percent say their financial status has deteriorated. For Coloradans with a household income over $100,000, 83 percent say their financial status has stayed the same.
In the poll, it was also found rural residents are in favor of reopening the economy compared to urban and suburban residents who aren’t particularly keen on a full reopening.
“Every Coloradan has been affected in some way, but Coloradans with the lowest income are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic disruptions. They’re not just more likely to report having had their wages or hours cut or to have been laid off, but they’re also more likely to have experienced difficulty in handling childcare. No wonder they are the most apt to report increased mental health strain,” said Lori Weigel, Republican pollster for Pulse and Principal of New Bridge Strategy, in a release.
To view complete poll results, visit copulsepoll.org.
