Greater Colorado Pitch Series opens applications for investment opportunity
Applications for the 2021 Greater Colorado Pitch Series are now open, the Greater Colorado Venture Fund announced this week. Through the pitch series, rural Colorado companies have investment opportunities (there is $1.3 million in funding available).
This year’s event has four capital tracks from four different capital partners:
• Venture: Pre-seed: $50,000 – The Fund Rockies
• Venture: Seed: $250,000 – Greater Colorado Venture Fund
• Debt: Pre-seed: $50,000 – First Southwest Community Fund
• Debt: Growth-Stage: $1,000,000 – Greenline Ventures
Due to the pandemic, the event was virtual last year, but saw plenty of rural Colorado businesses see investments due to their successful pitches. One, Nomad Reservations, won an investment opportunity and relocated to Montrose. Nomad Reservations advertises as campgroundbooking.com.
Applications can be submitted at greatercolorado.vc.
HopeWest named ‘one of best places to work’ in healthcare
HopeWest, a non-profit hospice, palliative care and grief support organization serving western Colorado (Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties), has been named “one of the best places to work in healthcare” for 2021 by Modern Healthcare, a leading trade publication that provides unbiased reporting on the news, insights, analysis and data of the healthcare industry.
HopeWest is one of only nine hospice providers recognized as an exceptional employer, and is one of 75 providers/insurers.
It’s the fourth time HopeWest has been recognized.
“With the past year being especially challenging for the healthcare industry, I’m glad that everything HopeWest as an organization did to support our employees is being recognized with an award like the Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work,” Christy Whitney, HopeWest President and CEO, said in a press release. “Since this designation is based on the survey responses of employees, I am particularly grateful for this recognition. When employees feel supported, they can provide the most compassionate care to patients and their families.”
Selections for “best places to work” were based on the results of two surveys: one by the participating employer, and the other by current employees completing a satisfaction survey.
Modern Healthcare will host its Best Places to Work Gala on Sept. 16 in Chicago.
Colorado Department of Transportation continues Main Street grants
Revitalizing Main Street grants continue to be issued by Colorado Department of Transportation, an effort to help communities improve their roadways and community infrastructure, supporting strong economic activity and public safety.
A $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March made continuation of the project possible.
Gunnison, Aspen, Pueblo, Windsor and Poncha Springs are the latest recipients of funds for specific projects, issued last week.
Montrose received $50,000 last year through the program to Create a plaza on South 1st St. by resealing pavement and installing traffic barriers, ADA ramp, tables, and planters. Olathe, in the same timeframe, received $44,364 to Install lighting along walking trail connecting residential areas and businesses.
A full list of recipients is available at codot.gov/programs.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.