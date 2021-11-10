Mayfly Outdoors named Civic 50 honoree for third straight year
For the third straight year, Mayfly Outdoors has been recognized as a Civic 50 Colorado honoree, joining Vail Resorts as the only two Western Slope organizations to be recognized.
The Civic 50 measures how a companies’ engagement program supports business interests, community engagement through policies and incentives and how it measures social and business outputs, as well as outcomes of the engagement program.
The organizations are selected, by an annual survey, based on four dimensions of the Colorado community engagement program: investment, integration, impact and institutionalization.
“Our products are manufactured here, and we’re very proud of that,’’ said David Dragoo, founder of Mayfly Outdoors.
Mayfly Outdoors employs nearly 100 people across its three fly fishing brands — Abel, Ross Reels and Airflo. Worldwide, the total is 120, including the company’s outworkers.
Montrose County small businesses receive loans from SBA
As of Nov. 8, 15 small businesses in Montrose County have received 7a and 504 loans from the Small Business Administration.
Of the 15, 11 have received 7a loans, totaling $6.49 million. Four have been 504 third party loans.
“As the agency’s pandemic relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, COVID EIDL, and Shutter Venue Operators Grant expired we saw a jump in demand for our traditional lending programs across Colorado,” said SBA’s Colorado District Director Frances Padilla in a press release. “Our lending partners have once again stepped up to fill the capital gap with our regular loan guarantee programs. As the Colorado district office moves towards business as normal, we all look forward to re-engaging with the small business community over the coming months.”
In Colorado, the SBA has approved 1,965 loans of 7a, 504 and Microloans worth around $1.4 billion. A little more than $1.1 billion has come from 1,450 7a loans.
Four Montrose businesses — previously received financial relief from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Rose Bowl, Jimmers Steak BBQ Bar and Grill, Niko’s Tavern and Two Rascals Brewing received a combined $280,000 from the RRF.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone