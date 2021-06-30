Montrose Alpine Bank president promoted
Tyler Dahl, president of Alpine Bank in Montrose, has been promoted to regional president of all five branches in Mesa County.
Dahl spent 14 years as a company leader in Montrose, Delta, Ouray and Ridgway, starting his career in 2007.
With the promotion, he’ll manage Alpine Bank branches in Fruita, Clifton and Grand Junction in Mesa County.
“Tyler has been an instrumental part of the success of Alpine Bank Montrose over the past 14 years. He exhibits a level of experience, determination and customer service that directly benefits our clients. This is a great opportunity for Tyler and his family, as well as the communities that Alpine Bank serves in Mesa County,” Alpine Bank Regional President Mike Burns said in a statement.
Dahl is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University and later graduated from University of Colorado’s School of Banking.
Dahl has been involved with local youth, having been board president of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club and coaching AAU basketball in Olathe and Montrose.
Greater Colorado Pitch Series finalists announced
After drawing nearly 100 applications, much like last year’s series, the Greater Colorado Venture Fund has announced its Greater Colorado Pitch Series finalists, which heavily features companies from the Western Slope:
• Barn Own Drone Services — La Junta
• Konbit PBC — relocating to southwest Colorado
• Eclipse DOT — Hesperus
• Sky Peak Technologies — Fruita
• Colorado Sublimation Printing — La Junta
• SheFly Apparel — Gunnison
• Agile Space Industries — Durango
• Western Rise — Telluride
It’s unknown where Konbit PBC plans to relocate, but last year, Nomad Reservations relocated to Montrose. It’s expected the company will follow a similar path in another location.
Winners from the Greater Colorado Pitch Series will access the $1.3 million available in funding.
