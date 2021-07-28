Compiled by Staff
Western Colorado Nutrition Consulting opening in Montrose
Anne Thorsen, a Montrose-native, has started her own private practice.
Thorsen has started Western Colorado Nutrition Consulting, a consulting service focused on providing personalized nutrition solutions. Thorsen is a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in nutrition coaching for adults “who want to age well and live a healthy and active lifestyle,” according to her business’ website.
Thorsen offers telehealth or home visits, nutrition counseling packages and a step-by-step process for assessment and strategies.
You can find out more at westconutrition.com, or reach Thorsen at 970-765-7160.
Dalby, Wedland and Co. named top 300 public accounting firm
Dalby, Wedland and Co., which has an office in Montrose as well as Grand Junction, Telluride, Rifle, Aspen and Glenwood Springs, was recognized as a top 300 frim by INSIDE Public Accounting, with its surrey and benchmarking report considered the gold standard in the industry.
It’s DWC’s seventh year recognized as an IPA top 300 public accounting firm.
“We are truly honored to be recognized as a top 300 public accounting firm. The growth of our firm and clients continues to be reflected in the list as we advance closer to the top 200 firms. Ultimately, we aspire to be a top 100 firm,” said CEO Chris West in a press release.
