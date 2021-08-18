New branch manager at Alpine Bank in Montrose
Jamie Saff has been named the new branch manager of Alpine Bank Montrose.
Saff is a former manager of the bank’s Ouray County branches and has worked at Alpine Bank for 20 years.
Saff is a volunteer with the Mount Sneffels Education Foundation.
“Jamie has been instrumental in the leadership of both the Ouray and Ridgway branches for Alpine Bank over the past two decades. She’s a proven leader who is driven, focused, community-minded and strategic. She continually strives to provide great service to our valued customers. I’m confident Jamie will bring that same level of professionalism and community support to Montrose County, and we’re delighted to welcome her,” said Mike Burns, regional president, in a news release.
“I feel blessed to be part of such a fantastic organization and team, and I’m excited about the opportunity to expand my leadership role at the bank,” said Saff in the same announcement. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of providing personalized service and giving back to the community.”
Outside of her tasks at the bank, Saff is an avid runner who has participated in the Mt. Sneffels Half Marathon, the Imogene Pass Run and the Ouray Mountain Trail Run.
For questions or comments, Saff can be reached at 970-369-5409 or by email at jamiesaff@alpinebank.com.
Ambiocc to host concealed carry class
Ambiocc, a local business offering a variety of classes and lectures centered on life skills, is hosting a concealed carry class on Aug. 27 from 6 - 10 p.m. at Ambiocc, located at 1435 Hawk Parkway Unit 2.
The class will feature in-person training on handgun safety, fundamentals, defense scenarios and legality. Participants that complete the training receive a certificate and can take the document to the Sheriff’s Office to apply for a concealed handgun permit.
Sign up is available at ambiocc.com/concealed-carry-4hour and is $75 per person, limited space available.
For more information, visit ambiocc.com or reach 970-765-0398 or info@ambiocc.com.
SBA issues grant to Colorado OEDIT
The Small Business Administration issued a grant award of $125,000 to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade as part of its efforts to help underserved communities succeed with the small business innovation research program.
The award helps with specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development-focused small businesses under the Federal and State Technology Partnership Program, which seeks to improve outcomes in the research program by increasing participation from women-owned, rural-based, and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses.
“This award is further testament to the outstanding work already being done in advance research and development opportunities for Colorado small businesses,” said Frances Padilla, director of the Colorado District Office for the SBA, in a news release. “This grant is one of many tools that SBA and its strategic partners can utilize to assist small innovators and disruptors, especially in underserved markets, to be prepared to not only facilitate unique solutions for federal agencies, but also to ultimately to move towards commercialization.”
