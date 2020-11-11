The Colorado Department of Revenue on Tuesday announced the launch of a new website: tax.colorado.gov.
The website intends to help Coloradans find information on how to file state taxes while improving and enhancing the user experience.
Additional features on the website include:
• Provide state residents with information about the Taxation Division
• Help people find tax filing information quickly and easily
• Timely updates for on new rules and procedural changes for tax professionals
“We have taken an innovative approach to the new tax website. We utilized feedback from Coloradans to create a website that is more helpful and easier to use. Just as they would in person, we want everyone to be welcomed warmly and get the information they need quickly,” said Brendon Reese, senior director of the Taxation Division, in a news release.
The website has the most information on the unique tax landscape in Colorado and valuable information on how to file a tax return.
Latest survey data shows struggles remain for Colorado homeowners and renters during pandemic
About 28.6% of Colorado residents said they are likely to lose their home due to eviction in the next two months, according to a weekly Household Pulse survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. Nearly 5% say they will lose their home due to foreclosure.
Around 14% say they are not currently caught up on payments.
The latest numbers come not too long after Gov. Jared Polis issued an eviction moratorium — a reinstatement after the initial order was not extended in the summer — to prevent Coloradans experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 2.2% of homeowners say they are not confident they can make next month’s payment, though the figure sits much higher for renters at 12.2%.
The latest figures have leveled out after the economy experienced a slight lift during the summer and fall. It remains to be seen how the numbers reflect during the winter with cases spiking locally and statewide.
Local organizations in Region 10 have helped people since the start of the endemic, including Housing Resources of Western Colorado, which has helped 77 families and individuals.
