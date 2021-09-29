Olathe nonprofit receives $1,876 from Alpine Bank
End of the Trail Rescue, an Olathe nonprofit caring for and nurturing neglected horses, received $1,876 from Alpine Bank as part of Colorado Day, annually celebrated on Aug. 1 to commemorate the state’s admission into the union in 1876.
The bank’s celebratory sweepstakes chose three community nonprofits out of 900 nominees in efforts to highlight the work of nonprofits and celebrate volunteerism.
The JP Prichard Foundation and the Snowmass Chapel were the other awardees.
“Supporting our community is foundational to Alpine Bank’s mission,” said Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank, in a news release. “Our enthusiasm for supporting the causes, charities and organizations in Colorado is clearly matched by our customers, who engaged in this first-time sweepstakes with so many nominations of nonprofits they’re passionate about.”
Alpine Bank’s nearly 800 employees logged 1,050 volunteer hours to celebrate Colorado nonprofits. The bank promoted volunteer efforts internally and externally.
Colorado proposes minimum wage hike to $12.56
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment earlier this week proposed the state’s ¢minimum wage increase by 24 cents on Jan. 1, 2022.
Colorado’s current minimum wage is $12.32 an hour. For workers receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage, the state proposes an increase to $9.54.
The state’s constitution mandates an increase due to an annual adjustment for inflation.
“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”
The proposal is lower than the 32¢ increase from 2020 to 2021. Per the CDLE, inflation is calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and since the minimum wage inflation adjustment must be published by September each year, the inflation is based on mid-year to mid-year.
The state’s minimum wage has increased nearly $5 since sitting at $7.36 in 2011, according to data from the CDLE. It increased 90¢ each year from 2018-2020, per Amendment 70.
The public can submit comments through Nov. 3 on wage rules (Spanish version).
CDLE’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics will publish the minimum wage proposal on Thursday, with a public hearing to follow Nov. 1. The $12.56 would be approved Nov. 10, and would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
