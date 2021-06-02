Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which helped small businesses and nonprofits, closes
After providing more than $798 billion in economic relief to small businesses and nonprofits, which helped keep employees on payroll and businesses manage the pandemic, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the closure of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to new loan guarantee applications.
“The Paycheck Protection Program provided over 8.5 million small businesses and nonprofits the lifeline they needed to survive during a once-in-generation economic crisis. I’ve heard story after story from small business owners across the country about how PPP funds helped them keep the lights on, pay their employees — and gave them hope,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a release announcing the closure. “At the same time, millions of underserved businesses — particularly our smallest businesses and those owned by women and people of color — were left out of early rounds of relief. I’m proud of the work we did to begin to rectify these inequities — in 2021, 96 percent of PPP loans went to small businesses with fewer than 20 employees. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize equity in all SBA’s programs and services.”
Thirty-two percent of loans went to low-and-moderate income communities, and PPP loans in 2021 averaged $42,000.
Last year, through July, 696 businesses in Montrose were approved for PPP loans — 80 businesses received loans of more than $150,000. For loans under $150,000, 616 businesses in Montrose received loan approval.
Greater Colorado Venture Fund hosting AMA Friday
If you’re considering applying for the Greater Colorado Pitch Series, you can get some questions answered by event funders and organizers this Friday during a “Ask Me Anything” webinar from noon — 4 p.m.
Specific questions and topics include finding out whether a company is eligible for funding, how winners are selected, the capital track to apply for and submission requirements. It’s a chance to learn what the capital providers are looking for.
Winners from the Greater Colorado Pitch Series will access the $1.3 million available in funding.
You can register for the AMA at eventbrite.com.
