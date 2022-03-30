Region 10’s community development director, Trish Thibodo, will serve as secretary on the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC).
Thibodo has served as the southwest regional director on the EDCC Board of Directors for the past two years and has been with Region 10 since 2019, identifying challenges and solutions in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
Thibodo will join committee members Stacy Miller, board chair; Drew Kramer, vice chair; John Bristol, treasurer; and Laura Lewis Marchino, immediate past chair.
“I am pleased to serve on the Economic Development Council of Colorado executive committee,” Thibodo said in a news release. “As the state’s premier economic development resource, EDCC connects our communities and economic developers to resources and educational opportunities to help create vibrant economies.”
Maverik implements “Round Up” program
Maverik Adventure’s First Stop has started a “Round Up Your Change” donation program that intends to provide a relief response through the Red Cross network to help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
Maverik has made a $50,000 contribution to Red Cross. Through the program, customers can round up a transaction to the nearest dollar to help with the response. Cash or credit donations up to 99 cents per transaction is acceptable.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone