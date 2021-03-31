SMPA to install electric vehicle charging stations
San Miguel Power Association will, with the successful acquisition of a Charge Ahead Colorado Grant from the Colorado Energy Office, be installing a Level II Dual Port charging station at its office in Ridgway, and another one at its office in Nucla. Each station will be able to charge two electric vehicles at the same time.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this service to our communities,” said Brad Zaporski, Chief Executive Officer of SMPA. “As folks begin to save money by replacing their gas automobiles with electric, they’re also contributing to a much larger effort to reduce carbon emissions as the electric grid that powers them gets cleaner every day.”
The concept of replacing fossil-fuel-burning appliances with electric as a way of reducing carbon emissions is called “Beneficial Electrification,” and it is being embraced by environmentalists and money-conscious consumers alike.
SMPA is also offering Beneficial Electrification rebates to help defray the purchases of electric vehicles or all-electric homes, even lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment. There are also rebates for other private or public EV charging stations within our service territory.
SMPA is able to make these offerings with the help of cooperative partners, members who contribute to the SMPA Green Fund through programs like Totally Green and, in the case of these new EV Charging Stations, the Colorado Energy Office.
Safety rating to include San Miguel County
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has approved San Miguel County into its five-star rating program for businesses that have implemented extra precautions to ensure its employees and customers are operating in a safety-enhanced environment.
Two local businesses, La Cocina de Luz and the Last Dollar Saloon, have applied with 30 more businesses, mostly from the hard-hit restaurant and hospitality industry in Telluride, are interested, said county manager Mike Bordogna. The program is of no cost to businesses that apply and is funded by the Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The five-star certification isn’t an easy process. Businesses have to verify the implementation of screening for symptoms, recording customer names and contact info as part of a contact-tracing, quarantine database. The businesses must also install quality ventilation, display instructions for compliance complaints to the CDPHE and create special hours and accommodations for at risk population. Zero prior citations of non-compliance of public orders are also factors in being certified.
Applications will be vetted by county employees who have been working with ongoing COVID mitigation programs. Lodging and retail businesses would be considered next in line for the certification which will be in place through July. Businesses will be able to post signage which explains their five-star status. (From the Telluride Daily Planet)
SBA ups the max amount for borrowing under COVID loan program
The U.S. Small Business Administration is increasing the maximum amount small businesses and non-profit organizations can borrow through its COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Starting the week of April 6, the SBA is raising the loan limit for the COVID-19 EIDL program from six months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $150,000 to up to 24 months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.
Businesses that receive a loan subject to the current limits do not need to submit a request for an increase at this time. SBA will reach out directly via email and provide more details about how businesses can request an increase closer to the April 6 implementation date.
Any new loan applications and any loans in process when the new loan limits are implemented will automatically be considered for loans covering 24 months of economic injury up to a maximum of $500,000.
This new relief builds on the SBA’s previous March 12 announcement that the agency would extend deferment periods for all disaster loans, including COVID-19 EIDLs, until 2022 to offer more time for businesses to build back. In order to shift all EIDL payments to 2022, SBA will extend the first payment due date for disaster loans made in 2020 to 24-months from the date of the note and to 18-months from the date of the note for all loans made in the calendar year 2021.
Questions about SBA COVID-19 EIDL and disaster loan payments can be emailed to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or directed to SBA’s Customer Service Center at
1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing).
