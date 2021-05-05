Storm King Distilling named Colorado Outstanding Distillery for 2021
After taking home old medals for its Side Gig Whiskey and Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey at the Denver International Spirit Competition in April, Storm King Distilling Co. in Montrose was named the 2021 Colorado Outstanding Distillery by the Colorado Manufacturing Awards.
In operation for three years, Storm King manufactures a wide range of spirits, a selection that includes whiskey, gin, rum, agave and vodka.
“Whiskey is what we love and so to have our first ever single barrel bourbon receive a gold medal, in addition to the success that Side Gig has had, is beyond fantastic,” said David Fishering, Storm King co-founder and distiller. “Then to follow that up with the CMA announcement, it was just surreal. We think we make great spirits and that we are passionate about the process, and it is great to see that others recognize it too. The CMA honor is a real independent validation of everything we are doing as a distillery. Many people see us as a local bar via the tasting room and although we are providing a unique and top-shelf experience there, we are a manufacturing facility at heart; our passion is the craft of making quality spirits and we do this all while being an integral part of our community.
“... It was important for us from the very beginning to find local partners that care about their products as much as we do and to showcase the terroir in Colorado grains. Barrel #20 was a mashbill of 65% corn and 35% rye, aged for over two years in a toasted and charred 25-gallon American White Oak barrel. We are super excited about it and only wish we had more.”
The distillery’s bourbon is currently located in the tasting room only, and the product line allows for creativity in the cocktail bar and tasting room, Fishering said in a press release.
Storm King Distilling is located at 41 W. Main St. and is open from 3 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 — 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon — 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Adjusted hours, changes for Classics Barber Shop
Changes implemented by Classics Barber Shop on 18 S. Cascade Ave. have been in effect since mid-April, but if you haven’t heard, here are the changes that are active (owner and barber Kodie Coblentz said on the barbershop’s Facebook page that the changes may not be permanent):
• The barbershop is no longer open on Mondays, allowing the barbers to have a few days off after working six days a week for six years.
• Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and can be made by calling or texting 970-275-8984, or by sending a Facebook message to the Facebook page (Classics Barber Shop, or @classicsbarber). Thursday, Friday and Saturday remain walk-in based.
• Prices have been raised, so adult cuts and zero fades are now $25. Kid cuts are $20, and buzz cuts are $12. A hot towel face shave is $25, and “The Classic,” a cut and full face shave, is $40.
Delta Health holds annual volunteer banquet
Delta Health held its annual volunteer awards banquet on April 24 to honor those that have devoted their time and energy to provide remarkable care to patients and community members on.
The banquet was postponed due to COVID-19 and is generally held in February.
The banquet started with a presentation from Matt Heyn, President and Chief Executive Officer for Delta Health. Heyn talked about the three-year strategic plan and how the organization has changed from being more than a hospital to a county-wide healthcare system.
“If you look at our strategic map, people are at the very top,” said Heyn. “We take care of our employees and we take care of our volunteers. We are thankful to each of the volunteers for their years of service and dedication to this organization.”
In 2020 alone, volunteers racked up 3,626.25 hours and saved the hospital over $72,000. From greeting patients at the concierge desk to delivering supplies to hospital departments, the volunteers are integral to Delta Health.
Charles Glider, Cherrie Gilliam, Clarine Johnston and Diana Neil received their 20 -year service awards, Bill Raley and Susan Spinden received their 10- year service awards and Connie Barry and Trish Paasch were honored with their five-year service award.
Glendy Reaves also received an award for volunteering at Delta Health for one thousand hours, and Glenda Keenan, Carolyn Norris, Trish Paasch, William Pell and Arla Shelton were honored for five hundred volunteer hours of service.
The volunteers started as the “Gray Ladies,” at the old hospital that was located on Grand Avenue, and in 1976 when the newer hospital was built on Stafford Lane, Betty Crane created the “Pink Ladies.”
“There were 22 members at first,” said Margaret Magnum, Delta Health volunteer, in a letter written about the history of volunteers in 1994. “We had no telephone, but could give a friendly greeting to all who entered the front door and we helped staff the emergency desk. Gradually we began to staff other departments and when the new addition was built in 1981, volunteers were needed in that area too.”
Mosaic adds liquor license
Mosaic, a boutique, DIY studio and gallery located at 21 N. Cascade Ave., applied for and received approval for a lodging and entertainment liquor license during a Montrose City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Mosaic is a boutique in the front of the building, and a studio and gallery in the back, where owners Jordan and Leanna Johnson plan to serve drinks to customers as they craft (Jordan will serve drinks until the business brings in more employees and guest bartenders).
The Johnsons plan on offering beer, wine and the occasional cocktail from local distilleries, including Storm King. They also intend to serve drinks during events like “Cocktail Night” and “First Friday,” with set hours for the customers to visit the store for crafting and drinks.
“It’s something different, we’re not just another bar,” Leanna said during the meeting. “It’s creative and allows a place where people can come to have fun. People have been really supportive and this has been well-received.”
ID’s will be checked for anyone who looks under 50, the Johnsons added.
To learn more about Mosaic, visit mosaicmontrose.com or visit the business’ Facebook page, Mosaic (@mosaicmontrose).
