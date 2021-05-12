Youth entrepreneurship camp in Olathe helps students understand business models, goals
Middle school students in Olathe developed their own business plans and launched their enterprises at the Olathe Youth Entrepreneurship Camp last month.
Over the course of three days, 21 middle school students learned about business principles from local business leaders and prepared to start their own businesses in Olathe.
The camp was put on by Making Olathe Better (the MOB) in conjunction with Olathe Conexion Coworking and the Olathe Middle School.
Students interacted with a variety of professionals, including county commissioner Sue Hansen, Judge Keri Yoder, Ginn Lasley from the Bank of Colorado, and graphic designer Lesley Hoopes. Each speaker spent time helping the students perfect their business plans.
The camp culminated in a pitch event on Thursday, April 29 where students demonstrated and explained their products and services. Community members came to the event to listen to the students, and could even invest in or purchase the students’ products.
Among the businesses the students developed were for self-care (Soaps for Small Spaces), a baked goods company and more.
The students visited with local pet groomer Chardale Straub, Steve Gottlieb, owner of Olathe True Value Hardware and other local entrepreneurs and business owners.
MOB is funded by the Colorado Trust.
Colorado, Wyoming to receive $1 million in settlement in magazine subscription scam
Under the terms of a joint settlement, organizers of a scam and their companies must pay $500,000 to the offices of the attorney generals in Colorado and Wyoming for deceptive mailers that sold overpriced magazine subscriptions designed to look like renewal notices for consumers’ legitimate existing subscriptions.
The organizers, Dennis Simpson and John Ackermann, targeted consumers nationwide with the scam. Colorado filed a lawsuit in 2019, with Wyoming filing a lawsuit this past January. The lawsuits stated that, from 2016 through 2019, Atlantic Publishers Group, LLC and Publishers Partnership Services, LLC sent millions of the deceptive mailers to consumers across the country.
“Overcharging and misleading older consumers into thinking that the mailers were renewal notices is unconscionable,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “We are pleased that we were able to work with Wyoming to stop this practice that caused financial stress for many consumers and hurt the operations of legitimate magazine publishers.”
Ackermann and Simpson are now banned from operating magazine subscriptions in both states, and from sending the deceptive mailers to Colorado and Wyoming consumers.
If you notice any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or www.StopFraudColorado.gov.
