Colorado Restaurant Association launches job board
The Colorado Restaurant Association has launched a new job board in hopes to simplify the hiring process for the Colorado hospitality community.
The job board can be accessed at corestaurantjobs.com, and allows restaurateurs to submit and manage listings.
Workers can search the job board for opportunities by location, position, job status and more.
“Hiring is the primary obstacle our restaurants face in making up 2020’s $3 billion in lost revenue,” said Sonia Riggs, CRA President and CEO, in a release. “We created this job board to make it simple and appealing for new talent and returning workers to find their homes in the restaurant industry.”
According to a recent survey conducted by CRA, 95% of restaurants have increased wages and 21% have expanded their benefits packages in order to attract and retain talent. This comes as nine out of 10 restaurants report struggling to hire staff, and the lack of team members is inhibiting their ability to capitalize on the demand for dining out and accommodate more guests.
The job board comes as a result of the Restaurant Renaissance campaign that the CRA is launching in partnership with its philanthropic arm, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation (CRF), which specializes in workforce development.
SBA launches 6th annual growth accelerator
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced its 6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition with the addition of a new component aimed at spurring investment in underrepresented communities within the innovation economy at scale.
The competition recognizes the nation’s most innovative organizations with inclusive approaches towards supporting entrepreneurs in research and development, and new to this year’s competition is two tracks totaling more than $5 million in cash prizes.
“The Growth Accelerator and SBIR Catalyst programs are important parts of our efforts to support high-tech, deep-tech startups, by developing a network that targets the unique needs of pre-revenue, R&D-focused businesses,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a release. “We are committed to equity and will award prizes to organizations that are finding ways to inclusively support underserved entrepreneurs — including women, people of color, and individuals living in underrepresented geographic regions — so that they can participate, contribute, and benefit from the U.S. innovation ecosystem.”
The first track — Growth Accelerator Fund Competition — will have prizes of %50,000 awarded to accelerators, incubators, and related entrepreneur programs proposing impactful assistance to Science Technology Engineering Math/R&D entrepreneurs.
The competition will award an estimated 84 prizes to successful applicants who focus their proposed efforts on assisting the following groups: women entrepreneurs, minority entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs building technologies to address key policy issues such as clean energy and supply chain resilience, or an underserved target group identified by the applicant.
Seven additional prizes, through track two (SBIR Catalyst), of $150,000 will be awarded through SBIR Catalyst to scale collaborative partnerships and build regional collaborations.
Applicants must submit a brief 12-slide presentation addressing the relevant elements of their track and a video narrative of no more than 90 seconds.
Rules, requirements and additional information can be found at sbir.gov/accelerators.
