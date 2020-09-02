The Stone House planning business expansion to Cobble Creek
In two weeks, Don Vincent, owner of The Stone House, will open up Stone House Pizza at Cobble Creek, which will take over the Creekside operation. Staff will serve pizza, salads and take-and-bake pies from 4 — 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Vincent said the restaurant will take a cautious approach and will see how sustainable the expansion can be as he hopes to not put The Stone House at-risk.
Since purchasing the restaurant two years ago, Vincent has added a patio for outdoor dining, expanded the menu and a bevy of additional changes.
Cherry Creek Media Montrose to award $50,000 in marketing grants to local businesses
To stimulate the customer base in returning to shop at local businesses, Cherry Creek Media in Montrose announced it will award $50,000 in marketing grants. Grant applications will be available from Sept. 1 — Oct. 16.
Grants will be awarded by Oct. 28 to 15 locally owned businesses in the communities, cities or counties within the listening area of the local radio station.
The grant amounts range from $2,000 — $5,000. No cash commitment is necessary to apply for the grant.
To enter for a chance to win a grant, head to one of the websites of Cherry Creek Media’s three radio stations: 94 Kix Country, 103-7 The River or Classic Hits KUBC GOLD.
“Locally owned businesses make up the backbone of commerce and the economy in all of the communities we serve and they’ve been struggling these past several months. We’re a part of these communities and are in a unique position to really help them stimulate their businesses. We’ve always promoted & encouraged people to shop local. Now, we have an opportunity to not just promote this, but really help these local owners bring business back,” said Tony Driskill, vice president and general manager for Cherry Creek Media.
Energize Colorado opens application for grants and loans to help small businesses
Energize Colorado, alongside the State of Colorado and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, announced it opened applications for grants and loans on Aug. 31 through the Energize Colorado Gap Fund. Small businesses will fewer than 25 full-time employees can apply for support with up to a maximum of $15,000 in grants and $20,000 in loans available.
Preference will be given to underserved small businesses, including those majority-owned by minority, women or veterans, located in rural areas of the state and businesses that have not been successful in pursuing and/or receiving funds from other federal, state and local assistance programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
To qualify for the grant, applicants must be able to show economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Energize Colorado Gap Fund is led by a coalition of the philanthropic-private-public sectors coming together to boost small enterprises that are economic engines throughout the state. We hope to create an impact specifically with small businesses that are owned by minorities, women, veterans or those that are located in rural areas across Colorado as those are often the business owners who have fallen between the gaps of other small business funding efforts,” said Kent Thiry, executive committee chair of the Gap Fund.
“Grant funds were provided through the federal CARES Act and will be distributed to approved applicants in awards up to $15,000. For request of more than $15,000, additional money is available in the form of a business loan with maturity rates of 24 to 36 months. Interest on loans will be deferred for zero to four months, one percent for the initial 12 months and 1.5 percent after 12 months,” a press release stated.
For more information, visit the website.
