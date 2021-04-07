San Miguel Power announces available dividends for members
The San Miguel Power Association is seeking current and former consumer members due to receive member dividends (capital credits) refund monies. Though SMPA in December sent out nearly $500,000 in member dividend checks, many of those checks have not been cashed.
Members have until June 30 to requirement another check to be issued.
“This is money that belongs to our members,” said Bill Mertz, SMPA chief financial officer, in a news release. “This capital, along with borrowed funds, is used to finance needed improvements to SMPA’s system infrastructure. The margins allow SMPA to maintain system reliability at its highest level and help keep rates lower. But when we find we have patronage capital in excess of what we need, we refund it to members.”
SMPA is posting a public notice naming individuals and businesses whose member dividends have gone unclaimed because of an invalid address, or those that haven’t been cashed, on its website: www.smpa.com/content/member-dividends#UnclaimedMD.
To claim funds, contact SMPA’s offices in Ridgway or Nucla or call 1-877-864-7311. Identification is required to claim available funds. If individuals or businesses do not come forward to claim the funds by the deadline, the funds will be used for educational or charitable purposes by the SMBA board of directors.
Geyser Systems takes the stage at Boo2Bullying Event
Late last month, Montrose-based Geyser Systems attended Cassie Scerbo’s 80’s themed birthday fundraiser benefiting “Boo2Bullying” at Rafi Lounge in Malibu.
“Geyser Systems takes a stance against bullying of all forms and aligns itself with Boo2Bullying’s school programs and suicide prevention outreach,” Geyser Systems said in a provided statement.
The performers at the event had a combined outreach of over 6 million social media followers.
Geyser Systems and its flagship product, the Geyser System, a hot portable shower that uses less than a gallon of water, serve the outdoor industry and aim to serve the military, natural disaster relief, home healthcare, and outdoor gear industries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.