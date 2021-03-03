Compiled by Josue Perez
Housing Resources of Western Colorado awarded $47,000 grant
Housing Resources of Western Colorado was awarded a Community Services Block Grant — a total of $47,000 — that will serve residents in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties with housing and human services needs.
“The goal of the SCGD is the reduction of poverty, the revitalization of low-income communities and the empowerment of low income families and individuals to become fully self-sufficient,” the organization said in a press release.
Funds were also awarded through a Corp Grant from Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, intended for staff expansion of HRWC’s Housing Counseling and Education Center.
“The Corp Grant funding from CHFA is a huge boost! This has allowed HRWC to bring on a third HUD Certified Housing Counselor to meet the need in the sixteen counties that HRWC serves.” said HRWC Executive Director Katie Bowman in a statement.
The Housing Security Assistance Program — under HRWC’s counseling and education center — will help individuals and families with a wide range of needs, on a case-by-case basis, with a focus on housing and housing services.
To talk with a HUD certified counselor or schedule an appointment, call 970-241-2871.
Colorado restaurant workers bumped back on COVID-19 vaccine schedule
Colorado’s restaurant industry, one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, learned last week that restaurant workers were moved from Phase 1B.3 to Phase 1B.4 in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule.
Industry workers were originally scheduled to receive the vaccine on March 5, but now are expected to start being vaccinated around March 21, Gov. Jared Polis said during a press conference.
Grocery store employees and frontline agricultural workers will start vaccinations on March 5.
“We have worked diligently to establish a positive working relationship with the governor and his staff,” Colorado Restaurant Association President and Ceo Sonia Riggs said in a statement. “We are shocked by this change. Just hours before the governor’s press conference, we were assured multiple times from multiple people from the governor’s office, including the Governor, that we would be in the same phase as grocery workers.
“We obviously are disappointed in any further delays. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our workers, who provide essential meals for Coloradans, just as grocery workers do. Splitting grocery workers and restaurant workers into two phases makes zero sense.”
There are nearly 300,000 workers in food service in Colorado. As restrictions ease in dozens of counties across Colorado, the vaccine target date (March 21) delivers “much-needed certainty to the restaurant industry,” Riggs added.
