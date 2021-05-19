Nomad Reservations, a campground booking company in Montrose, is the latest in the outdoor industry to see notable developments after a successful 2020.
Camping World, America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services, announced its acquisition last month of Nomad Reservations, which advertises as Campground Booking (campgroundbooking.com) and helps travelers find and book campsites, as well as offers campsite owners a property management system.
Nomad Reservations was co-founded by CEO Heath Padgett and CTO Paul Ryan, who has been instrumental in creating the product. They both spent years as full-time RVers, meeting at campsites a few times a year before eventually developing the idea for Campground Booking, understanding the struggles that can come with booking campsite reservations.
The company relocated to Montrose last year and was committed funds by the Greater Colorado Venture Fund after a successful pitch from Padgett during the Greater Colorado Pitch Series, an investment initiative for rural Colorado companies.
“As the industry leader, we constantly seek new partners to enhance our product offerings,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and chairman of Camping World Holdings, in a release announcing the acquisition. “This technology acquisition complements other planned product launches such as the Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Platform and represents our goal of improving the RV and outdoor experience for our current and future consumers. These tools provide relevant data for real-time marketing messaging and engagement with our brand.”
Camping World approached Padgett this past January, looking to partner or invest, he said. Preliminary discussion revolved around potentially investing in a later round, but the two sides realized their roadmaps were similar, paving the way for an investment. Hiring locally and not having to relocate, staying in Montrose were “meaningful” parts of the conversations, Padgett said.
“The more we talked, the more it was an interesting proposition,” Padgett said in an interview. “We’ve already brought on two more developers, we’re hiring two more support roles, another account executive — having the resource of a much larger company to continue building what we’re doing is a new challenge, but also, you go from needing capital and needing money as a startup to having a different set of (challenges).”
With the acquisition, Campground Booking will now work closely with Good Sam, an organization of RV owners focused on making RVing safer while offering its more than 2 million members opportunities to save funds through club-endorsed benefits and services.
The partnership will allow Campground Booking to quickly scale the development team, and achieve 2-3 year goals by the end of 2021, Padgett said in a blog post on the website. More bookings and revenue from Good Sam’s millions of members to Campground Booking’s campgrounds is another benefit the companies can gain from the partnership.
Since the relocation to Montrose, Campground Booking has added eight jobs (Padgett and Ryan were the only full-time members before GCVF’s investment), including some team members that already lived in Montrose, like Dennis Lankes, co-founder of Montrose’s Proximity Space. Padgett told the Montrose Daily Press the company is looking to add three to four positions in Montrose.
The acquisition comes as Campground Booking, like other outdoor companies, experienced a strong 2020, processing more than $2 million in bookings last year.
March and April in 2020 were the company’s two lowest months in terms of revenue, but alternate forms of travel quickly became a focus for in- and out-of-state residents in the ensuing months, said Padgett, who added that there was already an upward trend in terms of demand in the industry before the pandemic, which exacerbated people’s desire to head outdoors (the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association said campervan sales jumped to 18% in 2020, an increase from around 9% in the years prior).
The most significant challenge now, Padgett said, is learning how to balance demand, with supply issues hampering manufacturers and people continuing to purchase RVs. The latest report from RVIA revealed a 48% increase in total RV shipments from 2020 to 2021.
This year, Campground Booking is somewhat avoiding a revenue-based goal, instead focusing on getting to 500 parks on the platform and looking at how it can create a meaningful booking network, Padgett said. That includes helping businesses in the United States that don’t have a booking platform, but are yielding immense demand.
“To be able to continue finding all those businesses that need to adapt to new technology, that’s still part of the core focus,” Padgett said.
Nomad Reservations is the latest outdoor-based company in Montrose to see successful trends in the past year. Geyser Systems, Colorado Yurt, Colorado Outdoors, Ed’s Fly Shop and others all reported seeing increased interest in their products and the outdoor industry as a whole.
“It definitely feels like Montrose is a place people are attracted to,” Padgett said. “There’s an energy to it, there’s people excited to pitch the town and put ‘Made in Montrose’ on their products and have that blend of building a cool business while being so successful in the outdoor (industry).
“I’m excited for more people who kind of fit that mold to come here to Montrose, and our experience so far has been amazing. We have our 2-year-old daughter here and I’m excited to raise her in the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.