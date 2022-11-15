Dozens of happy customers flocked to Chow Down Pet Supplies on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the business celebrated 10 years in Montrose.
Customers lined up around the building to pay for purchases, registered for several drawings, and took advantage of discounts. In the cat area, Second Chance Humane Society allowed some of its adoptable pups and kittens to meet a steady stream of fans.
Chow Down first opened in Montrose on West Main Street before moving to 535 S. First St. (the old Daily Press) building, which owners Tim and Krista Bush fully renovated. In their time in Montrose, the Bushes have raked in the accolades, including the 2021 Animal Welfare Association of Colorado’s Friends of the Animals Award and, this year, the Vicki Mattox Downtowner of the Year Award, which recognizes those who have shown exemplary commitment to their local downtown and community.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
