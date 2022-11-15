Dozens of happy customers flocked to Chow Down Pet Supplies on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the business celebrated 10 years in Montrose.

Customers lined up around the building to pay for purchases, registered for several drawings, and took advantage of discounts. In the cat area, Second Chance Humane Society allowed some of its adoptable pups and kittens to meet a steady stream of fans.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

