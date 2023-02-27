Montrose pet supply store Chow Down has become a favorite place to shop among pet owners in the area, and owner Krista Bush is proud of what her business has been able to do.
The store offers a large selection of supplies for dogs, cats, and more. Since it first opened in Montrose, the pet supply store has relocated to the corner of South Park Avenue and South First Street, the former Daily Press building.
Bush spoke about the new location, which has been the home of Chow Down since May 2021, and about some of the benefits of the larger space.
“A huge part of it was expanding and increasing our space. That was really important for us … a part of it too is having a storage area where we can receive our orders,” she said.
“We really wanted to expand, but we still wanted to be a Main Street business, we didn’t want to move away from this little family downtown.”
Bush said she is excited about the business culture in Montrose. “I think it’s evolving … which is cool and we’re seeing more new fun stuff coming downtown which is exciting.”
Chow Down’s Montrose store was founded in 2012, as a part of a small family-run chain of stores, with other locations in Fruita, Evergreen, Grand Junction, and Pagosa Springs.
Bush herself has been to all the other stores, and described the close-knit nature of the business. “We’re all involved together, a lot of people think we’re a corporate chain, and we’re not. We’re just a family-owned Colorado company, we all work together, and each store is unique in certain aspects, but we really are just one big family,” she said.
She harkened back to when the store was originally opened, and sang the praises of how welcoming Montrose is to small businesses.
”It’s a family business, there’s a couple of us involved, and my husband and I opened the Montrose location and we’ve been running it since we opened … We took a leap when we opened our store on Main Street in 2012,” Bush said.
“It wasn't a typical location for us to open a shop, but we did it and we were instantly backed by the community and the City, we had so much support right from the get go. I’ve loved seeing how the City of Montrose has wanted to support small businesses.”
When asked about serving a region that is so outdoors-oriented, and that has so much recreation available, she emphasized how important it is for pets to keep active.
“With the access that we have to the outdoors to share that with our pets, our goal is to try to bring products that will encourage (pet owners) to have a healthy, active lifestyle with their pets. I’ve personally seen it with my own, the more active I keep them … I just feel like it sets them up for a long healthy life. We like to say that we’re fueling your best friend for your next adventure.”
Bush has several furry friends of her own. “I have two dogs, I have a Lab/great Pyrenees mix, Moose, he’s 15. And I have an 11 year old great Dane, her name is Jazz, and then I have one of our retired shop cats, Rowdy.”
Today, three shop cats roam the store, so keep an eye out for Mikey, Pineapple and toast.
Chow Down offers not only pet supplies, but a multitude of other services.
Bush described these in detail. “We have grooming facilities here, so we have a full service grooming operation. We also have our self (service) dog washes, where you can personally bring your pet in; we provide you everything that you need, the shampoo, blow dryer, apron, towel, brushes. That’s something that we’ve done since we opened. We do offer a delivery service, and we deliver up to 20 miles from the store, and you can order online.”
Additionally, the business helps shelter pets get adopted and find new owners, cats in particular. The cat adoption center has found new homes for 150 felines and counting since May 2021 alone.
When asked to share a fun fact about herself, Bush shared where she’s from, and what she enjoys about the area’s outdoors.
“I wasn’t born in Montrose, I was born in eastern Canada, and in 2020 I actually became a citizen of the United States, that was great. I’m just super grateful to be able to live on the Western Slope, I am a huge outdoors person, I love to hike, I love to mountain bike, and if I can do it with my dog all the better.”
Chow Down can be found at 535 S. First St. in Montrose, and can be contacted at 970-249-5052.