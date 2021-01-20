A profitable summer and fall has put the City of Montrose on track to finish 2020 ahead of 2019 in terms of sales and use tax, according to a City of Montrose Use and Sales Tax report. (The sales tax collected by the city helps fund operations like law enforcement, streets and parks, according to the City of Montrose website.)
The healthy finish comes despite effects from the pandemic forcing capacity restrictions for business nationally and locally, limiting returns, especially for businesses in the hospitality industry.
The latest report, released last week, shows the city is 6.8% ahead of the total collected sales and use tax from 2019. Retail sales tax experienced three straight months of double digit growth through November compared to the same time period in 2019 (September through November).
The returns for December are expected to release before the end of the month, but as of now, the total collected through November sits at $17,585,603, compared to $16,465,383. (Retail sales tax, at 3%, accounts for $15,870,933, a 7% jump from 2019.)
City officials throughout the year repeatedly lauded Montrose’s status as a “hub” for surrounding communities. The area also experienced a considerable increase in out-of-state residents relocating to rural Colorado, contributing to a steady economic growth despite restrictions from the pandemic.
Last April remains the worst month for the city. It’s the only month which experienced a decrease from 2019 numbers. Since May, retail returns dipped below a 5% increase just once.
Though retail numbers will finish strong, one sector seems likely to finish well below returns in 2019: hospitality.
The total collected hotel and restaurant tax is negative 5.4% below 2019 ($541,899), with just $512,436 collected through November. Restaurants fared better and experienced three months of increases after five straight months in negative territory, though November experienced a negative 4% drop.
The hotel excise tax will finish behind 2019, experiencing a negative 17.9% drop. January, August and September were the only months the industry saw increases in 2020. Those in the outdoor industry reported seeing increases in those seeking outdoor activity, potentially leading to a drop in the tourist season due to the pandemic.
Downtown, North and South Townsend are poised to finish strong, according to the report, with all areas experiencing equal to increased returns since September. East Main, too, has shown returns since August.
Effects from the pandemic also gave home-based entrepreneurs more opportunity to start their business, some of which participated at the Montrose Farmers’ Market last fall. Since June, the home-based businesses experienced increased taxable retail sales compared to the same period in 2019.
The city started collecting Public Safety Sales Tax, approved by Montrose voters in November 2019, last January. Through November, the city collected $3,421,884 at 0.58%.
