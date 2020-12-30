For some businesses during the pandemic, keeping the lights on was the only goal. By keeping them on, navigating the effects from the pandemic was still plausible, even if it was more difficult.
It’s why loans and grants have come to the forefront, lending small businesses a semblance of life support as financial returns slowly (and in some cases, drastically) waned in certain industries, such as hospitality.
“Having that peace of mind is invaluable no matter what anyone says,” said Jordan Carls, owner of Precedence Music Academy in Montrose, of loans.
Carls applied for the COVID-19 Emergency Loan Fund, approved by Montrose City Council in March. The loan allowed for up to $5,000 in available funds, though Carls viewed it as more of a “safety net” than anything else, opting to not use much of it.
Now, with news that the loan will turn into a grant (an approval process is needed) after the city was notified CARES Act funding could fund the program, it’s a perk for the Academy, which has experienced a $15,000 to $20,000 drop in yearly revenue, Carls said.
(Despite the approval process, City of Montrose Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer said he expects all issued loans to convert into grants. “The city is fortunate to be in a position through our CARES Act funding to be able to forgive these loans to help local businesses during this unprecedented time, he said.)
There were 22 businesses that applied for the loan, some of which received amounts lower than $5,000 (though in some cases not all of it was used), for a total of $100,400. Since the loan will convert into a grant, it should allow the businesses that applied more financial security heading into 2021, and one less fiscal worry.
“I’m amazed that that was actually a possibility,” Carls said. “I was preparing to pay it all back when it came due. The fact that it’s a grant means I have a little bit of breathing room rather than coming up short every month.
“There’s no way to plan for anything right now. It’s been that way since March. That’s the hardest thing about that. The loan helps with that, stuff that we can’t plan for. Now that it’s a grant, it’s more than a benefit.”
Alex Ganskow, owner of Easy Day Training in Montrose, a private studio that offers one-on-one personal training, used $800 from the loan to pay for a month’s worth of rent and utilities.
“My concern was to keep my doors open,” Ganskow said.
Ganskow was one of two business owners that paid back the loan (the other is Ted Nelson of Ted Nelson’s Steakhouse) so quickly, as the loan came with zero percent interest and no payback for 12 months.
Eager to get the loan “off of my shoulders,” Ganskow paid back the $800, aware of the uncertainty the business landscape has been stuck in for months.
Others, like 970 Sports Rewind, used up the $5,000 for rent. At the time, owner Cary Carter was concerned about eventually having to pay the loan back once it became due. He also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, intended to help small businesses continue to pay staff and maintain operations.
The PPP loans are an extension of the SBA loans administered by the Small Business Administration in March.
Though loans have helped people like Carter and Ganskow, the thought of tackling on additional loans remains a difficult one to answer.
“If I were to think about doing a loan now, I would definitely have some reservations, Ganskow said.
Ganskow’s reservations aren’t a lone venture. Businesses have been wary of taking on loans amid a pandemic, and currently seek grants if possible.
“Debt is not something that businesses want right now, and for understandable reasons,” said Bonnie Watson, capital and transactions adviser for the Telluride Foundation, during a Montrose business update earlier this month. “Businesses are trying to lower overhead, not increase their overhead with a debt payment.”
Watson has had a number of conversations with businesses focused on loan debt. In some cases, it’s possible for a business to leverage that debt and use it as a tool.
For Carls, there was uncertainty at the start whether to apply for the loan. Would it be hurting another business who could use the loan? Carls considered the thought.
Using the loan as a safety net was key, but eventually, peace of mind and security offered him some semblance of relief in the middle of complete uncertainty.
“COVID isn’t done yet,” he said. “The future part of it is extremely uncertain. Loans offer a little bit of breathing room, which sometimes makes all the difference.
Like Ganskow, Carls’ business has lost some revenue streams, the biggest being the loss of providing accessories and instruments to the local band program, modified due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
But with the ability to use the now loan turned grant for selective costs, Carls’ need to navigate the pandemic becomes potentially much simpler.
“We want to find ways to help local businesses during this time,” Cramer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.