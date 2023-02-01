Landon Wareham knows a clean and hazard-free home is what all Montrose homeowners need, and that’s why, for nine years, he’s offered mitigation services to the community through Valley Restoration.

Landon started the business in 2014, looking for a change of scenery from his prior occupation, owner of a truck rental business. “I ran a United Van Lines moving company here in Montrose … (opened Valley Restoration) in 2014, the main reason was I just wanted a different career path,” Wareham said.



