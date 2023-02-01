Landon Wareham knows a clean and hazard-free home is what all Montrose homeowners need, and that’s why, for nine years, he’s offered mitigation services to the community through Valley Restoration.
Landon started the business in 2014, looking for a change of scenery from his prior occupation, owner of a truck rental business. “I ran a United Van Lines moving company here in Montrose … (opened Valley Restoration) in 2014, the main reason was I just wanted a different career path,” Wareham said.
His business offers a comprehensive service to anyone with a house with fire damage, asbestos, and much more.
“We do fire and water mitigation, mold mitigation, radon mitigation systems … and we do asbestos abatement,” he said. The business also offers carpet-cleaning and HVAC duct cleaning.
The community of Montrose has been good to Wareham, and he knows the importance of hard work and reputation in smaller communities like ours. “It’s a great community, people do a good job … but it’s small enough of a place that people will know if you’re not providing a good product.”
Wareham also has a love for baseball, becoming Montrose High School Baseball’s head coach thirteen years ago, and still coaching today.
“2010 was the first year I was a coach … I grew up playing baseball.” He says that he took a short break from coaching for a few years but returned in the mid-2010s. “This is my fifth year back.” Wareham also played for the CMU Mavericks in the early 2000s, and for Baltimore Orioles affiliate teams in 2003.
He is sure what the community can expect of the business. “We want to just keep providing a good service … we have 24 employees and all are from Montrose, we just have a vested interest in providing a service in our area,” he said.
Valley Restoration’s office at 147 Water Ave. is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., with 24-hour emergency restoration services. It can be contacted at 970-964-4437, or by email at info@valleydrc.com.
