Colorado Yurt to break ground on new headquarters

Staff Report
Colorado Yurt will break ground on its new headquarters Thursday at 4 p.m., within Colorado Outdoors at 1227 Mayfly Drive.
The Colorado Yurt team will have a short ceremony, open to the public, marking day 1 of construction on their new 30,0000-square foot manufacturing and office space building that’ll sit on nearly 3.4 acres.
The project is expected to formulate a goal to create new, local jobs — around 37 to more than 60 employees over the next three years, including five jobs with a salary of $70,000. Existing average salaries for current employees would increase, from nearly $40,000 to $50,000 by 2023.
It’s the latest project set within Colorado Outdoors to break ground this year. Construction on the 55,000 square-foot Flex Buildings began in early April. Wedge Brands, which also plans to build a facility in the area, is expected to break ground before the end of the year.
