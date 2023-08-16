Consignment Boutique on Main offers locals a place to sell handcrafted items

Over the past four months, area residents have been discovering a new shop on Main Street, which both benefits customers and future entrepreneurs by helping them to sell and showcase their sometimes handcrafted specialty merchandise.
For quite awhile, Delta residents Janice and Dewey Blair toyed with the idea of having a small mom and pop shop where residents could sell their merchandise in a quaint atmosphere on Main Street, and then made the idea a reality in April.
"It's really important (that) we're on Main Street," Dewey said. "We wanted to be on Main to serve our clientele," adding that they want to provide a service with helping locals sell their merchandise.
Janice said several of their 15 vendors are "makers" and they hope to help small businesses and crafters around the area.
One vendor provides handmade jewelry, another purses, and there are also hand carved and repurposed items and there are many clothing vendors. The couple sells that potential new vendors need to visit them in the early part of each month as they do not accept consignments between the 16th and 31st of each month.
"We feel like people have really enjoyed shopping here," Janice said. "We wanted to make sure we had plenty of room for people (with mobility issues)."
Janice said they work hard to take care of their cosigners who can sell up to 30 items in the boutique per month. The vendors receive 40% from what is sold, but do not have to pay any rent to sell inside the store.
"We appreciate their items and want to make sure they feel appreciated," Janice said.
Dewey and Janice said they appreciate the support of the community as they launched their new business, which they run as a family. Dewey and Janice said their married daughter, Anise Baty, and teenage sons Isaiah, Elisha and Matthew work at the boutique as well.
Plans are to create an online store, as well.
Delta resident Mary Lee was shopping Monday with her granddaughter Jamie Sutliff, who was visiting from Denver.
"We love it," Lee said. "Look how nice and clean it is is. It's so organized. We love coming here. There's a little bit of everything."
Lee was happy to find a pot that completed a set her granddaughter has and were hunting for other unique finds.
Located next to Mocha Joe's at 348 Main St., Consignment Boutique on Main, LLC is open for business Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone