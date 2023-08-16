Consignment Boutique on Main offers locals a place to sell handcrafted items

Delta resident Mary Lee and her granddaughter Jamie Sutliff enjoy shopping at Consignment Boutique on Main Monday. (Frank Witowski/DCI)

Over the past four months, area residents have been discovering a new shop on Main Street, which both benefits customers and future entrepreneurs by helping them to sell and showcase their sometimes handcrafted specialty merchandise.

For quite awhile, Delta residents Janice and Dewey Blair toyed with the idea of having a small mom and pop shop where residents could sell their merchandise in a quaint atmosphere on Main Street, and then made the idea a reality in April.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?