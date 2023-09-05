Costco confirmed as 24 Road retailer as Mesa County explores options for deal

The big box retailer considering moving to a parcel in Grand Junction northeast of 24 Road and Interstate 70 is Costco, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis confirmed at a meeting last Thursday.
A developer interested in developing the parcel in order to install a Costco and other businesses on the land is seeking contributions from both the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County in order to facilitate development.
Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Aug. 16 to create a metropolitan district at the site that will allow the property owner to take out debt authority to fund infrastructure at the site. The debt would be repaid through the 2% sales tax collected by Costco until it is paid off, at which time the tax revenue will go to the city. The sales taxes meant for the recreation center and public safety will go to the city from the store’s opening.
The developer is seeking a $12.9 million deal, with $8.5 million from the city and $4.4 million from the county. However, the county says it has hit a snag with its deal because its Taxpayers Bill of Rights requirements won’t allow the county to share back sales tax with the developer.
At the meeting Thursday, the county commissioners said they are still interested in pursuing a deal as long as it can be replicated for other businesses.
“It’s the revenue limit, and it’s not the only reason,” County Commissioner Janet Rowland said. “And I was pretty sure the letter stated, that, but for me personally, I’ll speak for myself, it’s just the principle of I don’t believe in picking winners and losers in business, and giving large incentives to one business and not another.”
Rowland also said the county has pressing capital needs such as the addition of potentially two more court rooms at the Mesa County Justice Center, which would take precedence over anything the county could offer the developer as an incentive.
“Those are the things that keep me awake, not whether or not a big box comes,” Rowland said.
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said the county could use the revenue generated by the development to help pay for those projects, but the county commissioners said it would take a long time for the county to realize those funds.
Davis asked if the economics don’t work for the developer, is it the job of the local governments to make the economics work?
“I’m concerned we’re about to lose an opportunity that’s once in a generation, it seems,” Stout said.
The county commissioners said they’re willing to help with a deal as long as it fits with their TABOR requirements and can be replicated.
“That doesn’t mean we weren’t willing to help out as well,” Davis said. “We just couldn’t find the model that fits principally with everybody being able to take advantage of that.”
Council Member Cody Kennedy asked the commissioners if there is a different funding mechanism they could use to get the deal done.
The county has suggested using a business personal property tax incentive to help the developer with the deal.
“Business personal property includes; machinery, equipment and other articles related to the business of a commercial or industrial operation rather than components of fixture systems that are for the proper operation of the improvements,” Mesa County’s website states.
Davis said the business personal property tax could save the developer somewhere in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. He referenced a recent deal with CoorsTek in which the company invested nearly $25 million in a project, and all of it qualified for a 100% business personal property tax reduction for 10 years.
“It equaled a lot of money for them,” Davis said. “It’s not so much for Costco because they don’t have as much separable equipment from the building.”
“Let’s be careful about the usage of names,” Stout said.
“The what?” Davis said.
“The name,” Stout responded.
“Oh, about the name. Gotcha. You’re right. No one knows,” Davis said, getting a laugh from the room.
The county commissioners said they will keep working on ideas that might fit, and may have an update in the next week or two.
Davis said the county is chipping away, and he thinks the gap is closing.
“We haven’t given up by any means,” Davis said. “The model which we’re under now, it just doesn’t seem tenable for our model or our capital needs.”
First published in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.