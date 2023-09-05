Costco confirmed as 24 Road retailer as Mesa County explores options for deal

A patch of land near the 24 Road exit on Interstate 70 is the proposed site for a big box retail store in the future. Wednesday, City Council approved an agreement allowing for the 29.68 acres to become a “metropolitan district” in order to fund the infrastructure improvements needed to bring that retail store to Grand Junction. (Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel)

The big box retailer considering moving to a parcel in Grand Junction northeast of 24 Road and Interstate 70 is Costco, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis confirmed at a meeting last Thursday.

A developer interested in developing the parcel in order to install a Costco and other businesses on the land is seeking contributions from both the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County in order to facilitate development.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?