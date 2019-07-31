Mark Plantz
DAVID LESTER

Dalby Wendland an Co. will have a new face as the firm’s Chief Operating Office.

Vicki Goetter was recently announced as the firm’s new COO. Goetter has 20 years in the public accounting and consulting industry, specifically in theNew York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.

In addition, she has 10 years of experience in private business in the U.S. and U.K. Goetter is the past president and vice president of the New Jersey Chapter of the CPA FMA and is a returning speaker at the CCH Connections conference, a tax and accounting software solutions provider. She holds an accreditation of Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM). She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

DWC also announced Mark Plantz will be the Montrose location’s new tax manager Plantz joined Dalby Wendland’s Montrose office in August of 2013. Before joining the Firm, Plantz served in the United States Navy, then worked for an audit and tax firm and a bookkeeping/payroll company while in college.

He specializes in small business and primarily works with real estate and medical clients.

“We congratulate these exemplary professionals as they represent our core values of integrity, quality, and community investment and core purpose to help our clients, our people, and our communities to be better,” the firm said in a press release.

Tags

Load comments