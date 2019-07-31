Dalby Wendland an Co. will have a new face as the firm’s Chief Operating Office.
Vicki Goetter was recently announced as the firm’s new COO. Goetter has 20 years in the public accounting and consulting industry, specifically in theNew York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.
In addition, she has 10 years of experience in private business in the U.S. and U.K. Goetter is the past president and vice president of the New Jersey Chapter of the CPA FMA and is a returning speaker at the CCH Connections conference, a tax and accounting software solutions provider. She holds an accreditation of Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM). She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
DWC also announced Mark Plantz will be the Montrose location’s new tax manager Plantz joined Dalby Wendland’s Montrose office in August of 2013. Before joining the Firm, Plantz served in the United States Navy, then worked for an audit and tax firm and a bookkeeping/payroll company while in college.
He specializes in small business and primarily works with real estate and medical clients.
“We congratulate these exemplary professionals as they represent our core values of integrity, quality, and community investment and core purpose to help our clients, our people, and our communities to be better,” the firm said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.