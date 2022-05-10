Farmers Insurance agent Jesse Dryer has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council, the Los Angeles-based organization recently announced.
Membership in Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top one percent of exclusive agents and district managers.
“A heartfelt congratulations to Jesse Dryer on being selected as a member of Presidents Council, the most prestigious achievement club at Farmers Insurance,” said Kim Cummins, Farmers Insurance Territory Executive.
“Jesse’s exemplary work has shown that he is among the most elite agents in the country. On behalf of Farmers, I want to acknowledge and thank Jesse for all his efforts that help make a difference for our customers and our organization.”
Presidents Council members are leaders in their communities, mentors to other agents and district managers, and outstanding business owners. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing quality customer service, their consistent top-ranked business performance, and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization.
As members of the Presidents Council, Dryer and his fellow council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
“It’s an honor to be named to Presidents Council,” said Dryer. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with Farmers leadership, and working with my fellow agents across the country to help make a positive difference for our customers and organization.”
