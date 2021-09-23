Ed’s Fly Shop, a local Montrose-based business on Main Street, has added Scott Fly Rods to its portfolio.
Owner Ed LeViness said he had been looking to add the brand to his shop for the past “five to six years,” including when he had the shop in Steamboat Springs. LeViness relocated his business to Montrose’s Main Street in 2020 after having a space on West Main Street.
The shop currently holds the Sector, G Series and Centric. LeViness said there’s been increasing interest in the Scott Fly Rods, so much so that people are ordering them before product gets to the shop.
“Once people cast a Scott, they’re sold,” LeViness said. “It’s has great components, U.S. made.”
The addition of Scott Rods is a huge coup for the local business, which makes it the only dealer in Montrose holding the brand. It also gives Ed’s Fly Shop an added boost locally since the business already holds products from other Montrose manufacturers, including Airflo (Mayfly Outdoors), Ross Reels (Mayfly Outdoors), Abel Reels (Mayfly Outdoors) and Whiting Farms (Delta).
The acquisition, too, gives the shop a substantial selection of fly fishing and fly tying products manufactured in the Western Slope of Colorado. Douglas, Echo and Orvis are other rods at Ed’s Fly Shop, along with a company-branded rod.
Jim Bartschi, president of Scott Fly Rod Company, said the company had been eager to partner with LeViness following his move to the Main Street location, but product shortages pushed back those plans.
Once the company caught up with demand, and had available products, it opened a path for LeViness’ shop to carry the brand, Bartschi said.
“He was one of the first on our list of dealers waiting to get the product since he’s a local shop,” Bartschi said. “We really love to have great local representation which we now have and we’re excited about it.
“...Ed’s a good business partner and a good friend and we’re happy to be able to have the rods showcased at Ed’s at Main Street in Montrose.”
The move gives Montrose its first dealer to sell Scott Fly Rods since Bob Burke’s Cimarron Creek Outfitters, which closed around 2011. Burke had been a Scott dealer for most of his 20-year run.
Western Anglers in Grand Junction and Telluride Angler in Telluride also hold Scott Fly Rods, and the next closest dealer after that is DragonFly Anglers in Crested Butte.
Bartschi said the company, which manufactures the hand-made rods in Montrose, hasn’t been able to open up new distribution, with demand outweighing supply and existing dealers consuming available products.
LeViness hasn’t run into any specific product shortages, having been able to avoid extensive supply scarcity hampering other local businesses by preseasoning his products.
“If I didn’t pre-season it, I wouldn’t have gotten a lot of my product,” LeViness said.
His product availability has been timely, with brick-and-mortar sales surging to rates LeViness has been experiencing through his online model since the business’ inception in 2010. Walk-ins have been more than steady from returning customers, and the tourist sector has been robust, said LeViness, who said it’s not uncommon for a traveling party to spend hundreds of dollars at the shop. “It’s crazy how much the tourist business does,” he said.
“I’ve definitely seen an increase in business moving to the downtown area,” LeViness added, “especially with all the new businesses that have come in down here. We all kind of support each other.”
In February, LeViness said he expects to add Patagonia products, specifically from the company’s fishing department. Other plans include starting fly tying classes next month.
LeViness, Michelle Bangert, Ed’s wife, and Ed’s Fly Shop customers adopted a section of the river — from the west Main Street bridge to 9th St. — next to Colorado Outdoors and plan to do a river clean up next month.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
