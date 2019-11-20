The Montrose Express Employment has recently announced it moved to a new location in town.
The new location opened on Monday at 525 E. Main St.
Owner of the Montrose office, Nina Anderson said in a press release Express made this change to offer improved service to Montrose and surrounding areas.
“We’re very excited about serving businesses in Montrose and the surrounding area with our full line of staffing services,” Anderson said. “This area has a dynamic workforce and growing economy, which creates a need for both staffing services and workers.”
The business began operation in 2016 and serves the Montrose, Delta and surrounding areas with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields, including administrative, commercial, technical, sales, marketing and more.
For more information, visit https://www.expresspros.com/montroseco/
