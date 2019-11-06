Montrose’s own Fletcher Flower, dealer at Flower Motor Company, was recently announced as one of 49 dealers nominated across the country for the 2020 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
The honorees will be recognized on Feb. 15 at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas.
Flower, 52, was chosen to represent the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition for the 51st annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
The TIME Dealer of the Year award recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
“The automotive business has been a good business for our family,” Flower said in a press release. “However, the most rewarding part of what I do is the impact I feel that we have on our local community.”
Flower owns the dealership with his brother, Fritz. They employ more than 100 people in three locations in Montrose and Steamboat Springs.
Flower has deep roots in Colorado’s automotive industry. He has held numerous leadership positions within the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, having served as chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and secretary of the group.
As the current chair of the Denver Auto Show, Flower has worked to generate interest and build attendance among consumers at the annual event, as well as to promote the preview gala that benefits the Denver Post Community Foundation and the Clear the Air Foundation.
In addition, he serves on the board of HopeWest, a palliative care, hospice and grief
support organization in the region, and Tourism Retail Advisory Committee for the City of Montrose.
By being on a part on so many organizations, this was one of the reasons why Flower was nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA.
Ally will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s charity of choice.
A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.
Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity.
“The award applauds the incredible effort each of these dealers put into their businesses and their communities,” President of Auto Finance at Ally Doug Timmerman said in a press release.
“They are influential business leaders and admired ambassadors for worthy causes. It’s an honor for Ally to recognize their generosity and impact in cities and towns across America.”
