Grand opening event set for Kensho Day Spa and Shawnee Salon and Skin Care in Montrose

After opening at their new location on May 1, the excitement was intense for Kensho Total Wellness Day Spa owners Dr. Ken Edgar and Holy Padilla-Edgar.
They relocated from 37 N. Nevada Ave. and moved into a new building, sharing the space with friend and business owner Shawnee Embrey, owner of Shawnee Salon and Skin Care. After mulling the idea to share a business space for years, the trio found themselves looking for a new spot to offer their services. Embrey found a location in Montrose this past February, and the stage was set.
“The space was perfect,” said Padilla-Edgar, office manager and massage therapist at Kensho Day Spa. “We each have our separate space, but we also have combined space that we can facilitate all the services that we provide.”
“It’s always kind of something that we talked about, being able to share services and tandem treat because everything we do in this building is about people’s health and well being,” Embrey said. “We could really complement our three services. It all came together.”
Now, the two businesses are set for a grand opening on Thursday, July 16 at 203 S. Uncompahgre Ave., the building where the businesses are located. The event is from 3-7 p.m. It will take place outside, Padilla-Edgar said, and visitors can have a tour of the spa and salon. Tables will be set outside to keep a “flow” going, and there will be giveaways and a chance for interaction with the owners during the event.
The business owners have been eager to provide a grand opening for the local community after waiting over two months after the initial relocation.
Around two weeks ago, both the salon and spa received approval from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to continue facials and treatments with masks off for a short period. This development meant it was a good time for a grand opening, Padilla-Edgar said, considering the salon and day spa are now able to provide all of their services.
Additionally, with extensive cleaning and safety protocols in place, a safe environment for clients is ensured when they make their visit, she added.
The spa provides services such as chiropractic acupuncture, nutritional counseling, deep tissue work, and can incorporate massage techniques to improve a patient’s well being.
It added a sauna during the move and can now perform combined treatments. Also, Padilla-Edgar uses all natural skin care products that are manufactured in Ridgway.
As a service that serves a patient’s health, the time off raised some questions, Edgar said, who treats VA patients, and through chiropractic acupuncture, helps patients get off opioids.
“That works really well, so the problem is if I stop, and everybody is staying home, and their pain starts coming back, what happens to the opioids?” he said.
Edgar added he wanted to get back to work “as soon as possible,” even though the amount of patients the Edgars can see is somewhat limited at the moment to follow protocols, and prevent a source of infection from the community.
“We take it really seriously to have a disinfecting office that keeps people safe because our whole goal is to get people better,” he said.
Embrey offers salon services and aesthetic services. Over the past few months, she’s seen some new clients, giving Embrey the feeling that residents are starting to notice the importance of self-care.
“I’ve seen new clients that either haven’t been able to get into where they normally go, or they decided this period of time where they were sequestered how important self-care is to your mental well being and your sanity. People are wanting to take care of themselves,” she said.
As two businesses in the same space that offer patients and clients specific needs, an opportunity of networking is prevalent, the three business owners said.
After opening at the new location in early May, Padilla-Edgar said a few patients had already scheduled a massage after receiving a haircut from Embrey, and vice-versa, creating a networking atmosphere where patients or clients can explore a variety of self-care options.
“I think we’re doing a very business smart move,” Embrey said.
Thanks to the proximity, referrals are easy to come by for Embrey and the Edgars. If a client has a specific need from Embrey or Edgar, they don’t have to go far. A simple walk through the kitchen, located in between the two businesses, brings them to where they need to be.
“Cross referring is a real natural progression. Even when we had our separate locations, we were frequently referring back and forth. Being in one individual location made it that much simpler,” Padilla-Edgar said.
As another resource for clients, Shirley Olson, a nurse practitioner in Ridgway, will visit the spa on Friday’s and use the treatment room to serve local patients. Olson also acts as medical supervision for Embrey, which allows her to perform medical grade work.
For more information on the Kensho Total Wellness Day Spa, click here or call 970-249-7377. The business is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.- noon and 2:30-5:30 p.m., and are available on Friday by appointment.
Additional information on Embrey’s business can be found here. Her business is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. She can be reached at 970-318-6944.
