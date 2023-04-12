As the weather slowly gets warmer on the Western Slope, Montrose is soon to be greeted once again by town-favorite food trucks while being blessed with some new options on four wheels as well. Now that spring has sprung, there is a variety of food trucks for people to visit.
Baan Thai
Perhaps Montrose’s newest food truck, Baan Thai, has already been making a mark in town as well as online.
Loren and Tui Stout opened their Thai food truck on Feb. 27, although Loren said this project has been a year in the making.
Before the pandemic, Loren spent almost 17 years working in Asia, where he met his wife. During COVID, Loren and his wife decided to come back to the U.S. where things were more stable, moving their family into a house they once rented out.
After working with the city and county to get all the right permits and paperwork, the Stouts were ready to open their new business. When they did, the reception exceeded expectations.
“We had a better response than we were expecting," Loren said.
Loren said almost 50% of their orders are the Mee Korat, a local dish based off of the Asian town they used to live, Korat. Loren explains it is a pad Thai styled dish that uses a variety of herbs and spices more localized to that region of Thailand.
The Stouts sell these noodles, sort of like an instant pad Thai similar to Ramen noodles, online to customers as far as Ohio, Texas, and Washington D.C., as well as to stores in China, building an online platform for themselves as well.
Other menu items include homemade wontons, cashew chicken and classic Thai fried rice.
Baan Thai is located at Centennial Plaza on Mondays and Wednesday, while Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays the food truck is parked outside of Silver Basin Brewing. More information can be found on their website at https://www.baanthaico.com/.
Blue Ribbon Bar-B-Que
Sherry Merritt opened the smokin’ Blue Ribbon Bar-B-Que food truck in 2015, although her parents started the legacy back in 2003. Back then, her parents, Harold and Yvonne Williamson, started Blue Ribbon as a catering business, and soon they were providing smoked meat to festivals and other events.
According to Merritt, her parents closed the business back in 2012. At that time, Merritt was working as a banker in Texas. With grandchildren in Montrose, she decided she did not want to be a remote grandma.
She therefore reopened Blue Ribbon, this time as a food truck. While her parents taught Merritt the secrets to smoking the meat, some things are all Merritt’s, including the truck’s bean recipe.
Blue Ribbon shares comfort food with Arizona in the winter before returning to Montrose for the warmer months, usually around the beginning of May to the end of October.
“Montrose is so good to me and so good to my business,” said Merritt. “Bless their hearts.”
Aside from catering events, Blue Ribbon can be found behind US Bank off East Oak Grove Road and Townsend Avenue Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In terms of what the most popular item on the menu is, Merritt doesn't hesitate: “It is definitely my beef brisket.”
You can find out more about Blue Ribbon's story through its website, https://blueribbonbarbque.wixsite.com/mysite
Momma T’s Bayou Bites
Momma T’s Bayou Bites started in Mississippi just in time to work Mardi Gras in New Orleans last year. Fast forward to early February 2023 and the Cajun food truck has brought “the best of New Orleans to Montrose,” according to owner Teri Farmer.
Farmer said many people from Louisiana who have also made the move to western Colorado were excited to dress up and celebrate Mardi Gras with authentic Southern food.
Farmer’s son-in-law and his family are Roma and brought Farmer in and taught her some of their secret recipes.
The food truck’s menu boasts of jambalaya, which is made fresh daily, a Cajun chicken basket and multiple kinds of po'boy sandwiches.
“If you’ve ever been to the South, it’s all about the food … the culture and the food,” said Farmer.
They sell a lot of their Cajun chicken baskets, but, like Farmer said: “Everybody loves jambalaya.”
For those with a sweet tooth, Farmer also sells deep-fried Oreos and homemade funnel cake.
While weekends for Bayou Bites are busy with events to cater, the food truck can be found during the week in Safeway’s parking lot, usually between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m, with plans to extend hours in the summer.
“I just pray that people will come out and enjoy New Orleans here in Montrose,” said Farmer about sharing a new culture on the Western Slope. “This is my happy place.”
Taqueria Calvillo
Taqueria Calvillo has an origin story that began in Mexico about 50 years ago. One of the food truck owners, Lorena Loera, explained that her dad, “widely known as El Baile,” was a Taquero in Calvillo in a neighborhood called La Panadera.
“He would often take me and my siblings to work with him,” said Loera. “Throughout that time he taught us how to make and prepare tacos. Now there are multiple locations in Calvillo, all run by my siblings.”
Loera said that when she moved to Montrose in 2008, she noticed there were no Mexican food trucks like the ones she experienced in California. She knew then that her dream was to continue the family business.
At the time her husband was the only one working, so after getting a job at a local restaurant, they were able to save up enough money to open the food truck.
“With lots of work, effort and saving money, we were able to finally open up the food truck that we dreamed about after 14 years of waiting.”
Now Loera and Lazaro Lopez’ food truck can be found at 441 N. Townsend Ave., on the Byrd Real Estate lot, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Loera and Lopez serve a wide range of tacos, along with other Mexican dishes. Their most popular dishes are carne asada tacos and Gorditas de Chicharron.
You can find Taqueria Calvillo on Facebook and Instagram, or call in an order at 970-316-1420.