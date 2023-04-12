As the weather slowly gets warmer on the Western Slope, Montrose is soon to be greeted once again by town-favorite food trucks while being blessed with some new options on four wheels as well. Now that spring has sprung, there is a variety of food trucks for people to visit. 

Baan Thai



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?