Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Ed’s Fly Shop carries Scott Fly Rod products.
During one stretch in the last several months, business owner Ed LeViness worked for nine weeks straight without a day off. He was handling the online portion of his business, one that’s grown in popularity since the business’ inception in 2010. Like many other business owners, LeViness was worried at first with the store closures, ordered to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But being in a industry that’s seeing increased activity has helped ease any concerns.
“I just happen to be in an industry that’s doing well,” LeViness said. “Anything outdoors right now is — you can’t get gear because everybody got into it so there’s no product available.”
With the relocation, downtown Montrose has a new brick-and-mortar, after Ed’s Fly Shop opened its doors Tuesday at 432 E. Main St., offering the business more opportunities to expand through customer interaction and on-site walk-in traffic.
LeViness and Michelle Bangert, Ed’s wife who has helped with the business as of late, are waiting on a few more additions to the shop, but the two are ready to help Montrose, surrounding communities and tourists fulfill their outdoor needs.
“That’s my biggest thing — customer service. That’s what we really strive ourselves on, the old fashioned customer service,” LeViness said. “ ... my biggest thing is taking care of the customer.”
It’s also a reason the business has done so well over the years. The commitment to being present at the shop, interacting with customers and meeting new patrons is vital for Ed, who wants to run the business his way, motivated to see it at the best that it can be.
Although there has been a decline in walk-in traffic in downtown Montrose, forcing a few businesses to adjust or completely close, that concern isn’t present for the two as the previous location (West Main Street across from Crystal Clear Wash) experienced little to no customer traffic at all.
“For us, coming here, it’s probably going to seem better in comparison because we didn’t have a lot of this walk-by traffic,” Bangert said of the move.
“I did well down there,” Leviness added. “I did well at that shop, so I can only imagine what’s going to happen here.”
After being notified of the vacancy, the two spoke with a real estate agent and decided it would be a good fit. Also, more space to work with means opportunity to house increased inventory, with a variety from different manufacturers. It’s all on the website, but customers can walk in and learn more about the product itself.
“His business model fits perfectly for Montrose,” City of Montrose Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty said via text message. “Of course, fishing is a huge fit and a huge win for us, but more importantly, he has a really great business model in the online and brick-and-mortar model.
“He also plans to hold community events (post-COVID) that are educational. That is something that our community really gravitates toward and I can foresee a lot of partnerships with him (LeViness) and local breweries and others.”
The online portfolio is vast for Ed’s Fly Shop. LeViness sells rods and reels, fly lines, flies, fishing accessories and more. The available selection of product comes from a number of local manufacturers, including Airflo (Mayfly Outdoors), Ross Reels (Mayfly Outdoors), Abel Reels (Mayfly Outdoors) and Whiting Farms (Delta).
Having a fly shop near the manufacturers presents a unique situation, Bangert said.
“Montrose has so many incredible brands here. How many fly shops can say that?” she said.
The business originally began in Steamboat Springs in 2010. LeViness has spent years building the online portion to where it is today, and moved the business to Montrose in May of last year. He saw opportunity in Montrose due to its growth and location as a “fly fishing mecca.”
“We just wanted to be a part of Montrose,” LeViness said. “It’s growing and we wanted to be a part of that.”
The outdoor industry has seen increased demand this year. There’s plenty of back orders with the local manufacturers as they work to keep up with products that are going out as fast as they are getting made.
“Being an outdoor company — everybody wanted to get out and fish so that’s what helped us out quite a bit,” LeViness said. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife, through mid-July, issued more than 90,000 annual fishing licenses in 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019. Also, according to an August report from the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor activity saw the lowest impact of the five activity segments — fitness, outdoor, team, individual and racquet — since the shut downs in March.)
The business’ online presence has helped substantially. It’s a known commodity, and easy to navigate with shipping available. LeViness also offered curbside pick-up at the West Main Street location for those wary of going out during the pandemic.
But the online portion has offered a large support system for his business.
“Online has been my bread and butter since 2010 when I started the business. It’s always been a thing so I have a big following on my website,” he said.
Although LeViness found immediate and long-term success with an online business model, he and Bangert believe there’s always going to be a place for onsite fly fishing locations. Other businesses haven’t been so fortunate lately with onsite walk-ins decreasing, but in an industry with consistent turnout, there’s more opportunity for the shop to find its market.
“With fly fishing, people want to come in here and touch and feel everything. They like to come in here and look at things and play with it and really check it out,” LeViness said.
“This industry is really all about supporting fly shops,” Bangert said.
Bangert said the success through the pandemic, and Ed’s business model (online, being present on-site offering help, building customer rapport), could offer inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and rural business owners who have lofty goals of their own.
“I feel like Ed’s an inspiration because this whole thing started from somebody working in a closet while working a full-time job,” she said. “If people work hard, and get there, they hopefully can be that inspiration to others, that, if you have to reinvent yourself, it’s possible. It takes a lot of work, but it’s possible.”
To learn more about the inventory at Ed’s Fly Shop, visit edsflyshop.com or head to the store, open Monday through Friday from 10 — 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
