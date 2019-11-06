3xM Grinding and Compost, LLC, an Olathe organics recycling company, was recently awarded a $1,197,623 grant in recognition for its plans to expand its recycling program and create new green-sector jobs.
The funding is part of the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) competitive grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
“The funds we receive through our RREO grant will create an organics recycling industry,” 3xM co-owner Keith Mautz said in a press release. “As an RREO grant recipient, 3xM is building a facility that will turn green waste, food waste, wood fiber, construction waste and agricultural waste diverted from landfills and other outdated disposal methods into marketable products while positively impacting regional air, soil, and water quality.”
Mautz went on to cite a recent landfill waste audit discovered between 40 and 50 percent of material that is disposed of in Delta and Montrose County landfills is compostable.
“3xM will be extending the lifecycle of our regional landfills while producing a high-quality finished compost.,” he said.
3xM is building on more than $11.5 million in RREO grant funds that have gone toward impacting the quality of life in Colorado towns, cities and regions.
“We are pleased to recognize 3xM for its dedication and commitment to reducing the amount of waste sent to Colorado landfills and creating new jobs in the local economy,” said Eric Heyboer, RREO Grant Program administrator at CDPHE.
