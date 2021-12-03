The evolution of the food truck has gained steam in Montrose, and it’s led to no shortage of options in the community.
From coffee to Thai and a blend of tacos, each truck has something to offer.
Here are some of the most popular food trucks you can find in Montrose.
99 Thai FoodPerhaps one of the more well-known trucks in Montrose, 99 Thai Food has turned itself into a must-visit for all things Thai food.
Open since 2013, 99 Thai Food serves up an array of dishes. There’s pad Thai, the drunken noodle, pad se eaw and Thai fried rice as main menu selections.
Fresh basil, a stir fry with a side of rice, is another along with the vegetable combo and a sweet and sour dish, featuring chicken, pineapple, cucumber and green and red bell peppers.
For spice aficionados, you can pick your preferred spice level — mild, medium, hot or thai hot.
You can learn more about 99 Thai Food by visiting 99thaifood.com. Call 970-901-0044 to place an order.
Double Barrel TacoIf it wasn’t enough to sit down at Double Barrel Taco on Main Street, you can grab some tacos while walking down it.
Double Barrel Taco, which serves patrons at 345 E. Main St., also has its own food truck, often parking next to San Juan Brews, also located on Main Street.
The truck has the same menu as the in-person location, serving up the classic Double Barrel, featuring smoked brisket and shredded cheddar, alongside the Notorious P.I.G., Baja Gangster and Pickled Piggy.
If you’re feeling a salad or sandwich, those options are on the menu, including the Summer Shrimp and Taco Salad.
The truck is owned by Ray Blanchard, so if you have any questions, you can reach him at 970-901-7367.
For more information on the truck, visit doublebarreltaco.com/truck.
Lonchera 2 HermanosCraving a quesadilla, taco or burrito? Lonchera 2 Hermanos coming right up.
Often found in the Home Depot parking lot, Lonchera 2 Hermanos serves a variety of taco options in addition to tortas.
They’re also known for their shrimp burrito and quesadillas, which you can order in steak, chicken or chorizo form.
Hours vary, but Lonchera 2 Hermanos is usually open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Find out more about the truck by calling 970-975-1551 or visiting facebook.com/Lonchera2Hermanos/.
Alarado Biscuit CompanyFancy a buttered biscuit to start your morning? Alarado Biscuit Company has you covered.
Usually parked on Main Street next to San Juan Brews, Alarado Biscuit Company serves up a host of early-morning options such as biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos and chicken and waffles.
The truck is owned by Brian Thomas. He started the company in Grand Junction before adding Montrose as a location in February of this year.
The truck has quickly become one of the more popular breakfast options on Main Street. Much of that is due to the food, of course — smothered chicken and biscuit or just chicken and biscuit are some additional menu items tied in with the traditional options.
Thomas brought the Montrose truck back to Grand Junction for winter 2021, but said he plans to bring it back down spring 2022. If you’re around then, stop by during business hours — 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press