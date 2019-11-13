Mayfly Outdoors has recently announced its reach across the pond after the local fly reel company acquired a United Kingdom-based fly line manufacturer.
Airflo, the U.K. business which was founded in 1978, was bought by Mayfly to help it gain a stronger presence in several European markets, according to a press release.
“We are very impressed by the Airflo team because they bring a high-level technical knowledge of fly lines and manufacturing. The business complements our current brands well,” Mayfly Outdoors vice president of business development Craig Baker said in a press release.
Meanwhile, the acquisition gives Airflo a centralized location in the leading fly fishing market in the world, the Rocky Mountain region.
Airflo’s director of sales Gareth Jones said he’s looking forward to working with “like-minded” individuals; which means the two companies will do in the long term.
“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities presented by this partnership,” he said.
Airflo is well-respected for its PVC-free fly line, which is both environmentally sustainable and recyclable, according to the press release. Airflo is also a leader in fly line technology, including industry-standard welded loops and tungsten line materials.
Mayfly will now employ over 100 people across several facilities operating in California, Colorado and the United Kingdom. The company will continue to be headquartered in Montrose. The acquisition provides the opportunity to restructure internal operations and distribution networks.
Mayfly, the parent company of Abel and Ross Reels, started the Colorado Outdoors Project, a 164-acre revitalization of the northern end of Montrose, which encloses 1.5 miles of the Uncompahgre River.
The area is to include river restoration and high-end commercial, residential and industrial development. Mayfly Outdoors will anchor the project with its 41,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
