The December housing market update for Montrose County confirmed what was expected — the median sales price for single-family homes year-over-year increased for the 12th consecutive month, according to a local report from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR).
It caps what was a historic and feverishly active real estate landscape in 2021.
The median sales price reached $414,000 in December, up 34% from 2020.
From January to December 2021, the median sales price for a single-family home in Montrose County was $385,000. That’s $90,000 more than the median sales price in 2020, which was $295,000.
It smashes the average median sales price increase in Montrose County over the past five years, which was an average of $18,600. In the past five years, it never increased more than $25,000 in any given year, according to reports from the CAR.
The days on market until sale has drastically decreased compared to the year-to-date time frame from 2019 to 2020. Then, the drop was 1.9%. From 2020 to 2021, year-to-date through December, the decrease was 21.4%.
December 2021 alone represented another drop — 12.1% — for days on market until sale. May 2021 was the lone month not to have a decrease in the category.
Buyers are acting aggressively when listings post. Homes are under contract within 14 days, according to the Atha team from Keller Williams Colorado West Realty.
“We have a great quality of life here. People are friendly and we have the mountains,” said Ian Atha, a realtor with the Atha team. “Who would have thought the combination of what we offer would have been so attractive two years ago. You wouldn’t have ever imagined it’s because of people fleeing restrictions and COVID and the metros to come to the Mountain West.”
Year-to-date from 2020 to 2021, the median sales price finished at 30.5% after posting at 31% through November. It’s a massive increase from 2019 to 2020, when the median sales price year-to-date at the time through December experienced a 9.3% increase.
There was a decrease in new listings for the second consecutive month (November and December 2021) year-to-year, though year-to-date through December, the market finished with an 8.8% increase. They increased from 876 through December 2020 to 953 through December 2021.
That’s much different than 2019 to 2020 when new listings decreased from 908 in 2019 to 851 in 2020. Appraisals had consistently fallen short in 2020, according to Jeff Keehfuss, broker/owner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties. That pushed the value of certain homes lower than the asking price.
Sellers also opted to hold off on selling for a period of time, Keehfuss said earlier this year, due to the volatility of the market — there weren’t guarantees sellers would find their next home after a sale with prices fluctuating, but mostly skyrocketing.
The real estate market in 2022 is shaping up to continue where 2021 left off, according to a report from the Atha team, who said on Jan. 6 that they’ve already seen a handful of multiple offer situations during the holidays. “This is unique for the dead-of-winter months,” the team wrote.
Last month, the local agency said the market’s activity is likely to sustain in 2022 if COVID-19 fears continue.
“If we see restrictions continue like what’s happening right now in New York City and on the West Coast and Denver, you’re going to still see a flood of people coming (to Montrose) like we’ve seen in the last 20 months,” Atha said.
“People that come from those areas all have varying levels of income and financial stability, but price is usually secondary and their primary motivation is to get out of dodge and out of the city. They need to find somewhere to land that’s safe in their eyes.”
According to CoreLogic’s Home Price Index, which is considered the categorical source for the housing market in the U.S., the price of an American home between October 2020 to October 2021 went up 18%. It’s the highest recorded growth in the index’s 45-year history.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press