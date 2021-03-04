Montrose-based Colorado Yurt's expansion project could create more than 60 new jobs, continue growth in outdoor industry

John and Kelly Gibson, owners of the Colorado Yurt Company, are ready to expand into something bigger.
The Gibsons presented a proposal to Montrose City Council on Monday to build a 30,0000-square foot manufacturing and office space building on nearly 3.4 acres within Colorado Outdoors.
The project would formulate a goal to create new jobs — around 37 to more than 60 employees over the next three years, including five jobs with a salary of $70,000. Existing average salaries for current employees would increase, from nearly $40,000 to $50,000 by 2023.
“Our goal is to have a destination site where we are actually not only a part of the community, but put something up that’s beautiful along the trail in our yurt village and the tipis and tents we’re going to put up,” John said during the Montrose City Council work session. “But also to be able to have a destination for our employees and a place that people love to come to work. Our goal is to be the top employer in the community.”
Cost of the development is a projected $7.2 million, and the Gibsons are seeking the help from the city in the form of incentives — building permit fee waivers ($105,000), marketing assistance ($30,000 over three years), water and sewer connection fee abatements ($29,065) and horizontal infrastructure and non-building site improvements ($918,935).
The estimated incentive figures are not final, City Manager Bill Bell said, and the city is working with the company and its contractor to lower costs before city council formally votes on any incentive package.
There’s excitement among Colorado Yurt employees about the potential project, John said. With the Gibsons eager to innovate and make the company the best it can be, the project provides a path for more growth in the outdoor and recreation industries.
Additional project implementations include a display village (this includes a rental experience for overnight customers, and a walk-by experience for those walking along the trail) along the north end of the river trail and public/private restroom on the north end of the river trail, with local contractors used to accomplish construction of the project.
“I think this is a good project and further develops what the city is trying to do with MURA,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said during the meeting. “Supporting a local business that is looking at expanding not just a little, but a lot. That’s great to see.”
“Colorado Yurt has a lot of the same values that we do, being that they want to be a really good community member,” Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo told the Montrose Daily Press on Colorado Yurt’s new project. “They think like we do and they want their locations to be a destination, and I think it’ll be a tremendous asset for the community, too.”
Proposal of the project comes as Colorado Yurt Company experienced a successful 2020, despite supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty. The company’s total sales for the year were up 45%, with the company seeking to be even more of an active member of the community.
“We know we can really participate in job creation throughout the community,” John said. “We know that we’re going to continue to create more business through our growth of our business, which right now we feel is on the edge of being exponential.
“I’ve been telling our bank that I think we’ve kicked off an avalanche that we can’t stop. Things are moving fast right now.”
In the past year, the industry itself has thrived, as multiple Montrose-based outdoor companies reported seeing an uptick in interest among the population for outdoor activity, leading to a rise in sales and demand.
“It does a lot of things,” Dragoo said on Colorado Yurt’s new project. “It substantially increases their capacity, and that will lower their lead times and allow them to service more customers. That includes local customers and customers all over the world — they sell everywhere. Production wise, it’ll be a tremendous improvement.”
The goals surrounding the project align closely with the vision Dragoo has formulated for Montrose in the Colorado Outdoors area, particularly in job creation.
“One of the main jobs was to create a compelling environment for businesses and create jobs, and it’s really a fulfillment of that,” Dragoo said of Colorado Yurt’s goal to create more jobs. “Colorado Yurt is exactly the type of company that we want.”
City councilors will review and consider an incentive package at a future meeting. The project would break ground this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.